Was Jen Shah Turned in to the Feds by a ‘Real Housewives’ Costar?

Meredith Marks is breaking her silence on the recent rumors that she had a hand in getting her “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” costar, Jen Shah, arrested.

In March 2021, Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested after they were both federally charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering through an alleged telemarketing fraud scheme. Luckily for Bravo fans, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” was in the process of filming season two during the time of her arrest, and it’s all been caught on camera.

However, some fans believe that Marks may have had something to do with Shah’s arrest after one of their cast members hinted at the possibility during the trailer for the second season. “It looks like you may have had something to do with the fact that Jen was indicted,” Whitney Rose tells Marks towards the end of the trailer.

“I’m not a practicing lawyer, I never have been a practicing lawyer but I am a licensed lawyer and I do have the background and the education,” Marks told E! News on September 8, 2021. “So I think in some ways my knowledge of the law might have lead people to believe that I knew more about this situation than they did or than the general public did I guess. I don’t really know. But these things happen over time and this was a federal investigation. It’s not something that happens overnight, everything takes a long time with this. I guess you’ll have to see how it all unfolds.”



Marks Said That Shah’s Arrest Was ‘Shocking’

While speaking with E! News on September 8, 2021, Marks admitted that Shah’s arrest and all that came after it was “shocking” to her.

“Look, that’s shocking to hear about anyone,” Marks told the outlet. “First of all even if you think someone might be doing something that’s not legal or whatever else, you just don’t imagine them getting arrested that day, you know what I’m saying? So of course it’s shocking. You’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh, what just happened?!'”

One ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Believes That Shah Can ‘Redeem Herself’

Even though Shah may be in hot water, it looks like she has at least one fellow “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star on her side. During a June 2021 appearance on the So Bad It’s Good With Ryan Bailey podcast, Heather Gay admitted that she believes Shah can “redeem herself.”

“I think that good people can do bad things, and she is claiming she is innocent,” Gay explained. “Even if she gets … wrongfully convicted, she can make things right. She can redeem herself.”

Gay continued, “I guess I am passionate about second chances because … when I got divorced, I didn’t have a second chance. And that sucks, you know.”

Season two of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” premieres on Sunday, September 12 at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

