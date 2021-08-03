Source Says Jen Shah ‘Did Not Hold Back’ About Her Arrest on New RHOSLC Season

Season two of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” may not have gone as “shahmazingly” as Jen Shah would have wanted, but it doesn’t mean that she won’t talk about it.

According to a new report from HollywoodLife, the star “did not hold back” about her arrest and current legal trouble while filming the upcoming season. In March 2021, Shah was charged with federal crimes, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering through an alleged telemarketing fraud scheme, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York at the time.

“Jen didn’t hold back at all when talking about her legal issues on the show,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife on August 2, 2021. “She kept it very real and is maintaining her innocence to the ladies. She filmed full-time and this season will focus heavily on Jen.”

The source continued, “The ladies really had no idea. They found out when the rest of the world did and were shocked. They feel she should be treated like anyone is in court which is innocent until proven otherwise. They’re really hoping it’s not true, but they’re staying out of it and not discussing it past a surface level. Her friends on the cast are still talking to her and doing their best not to let this effect their friendship with her. They love Sherrief, her husband, and the boys are the nicest, most respectful guys.”

Some of Shah’s Costars Are Taking Her Side

Some of Shah’s “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” costars are continuing to stand by the star even after her arrest. During a June 2021 appearance on the So Bad It’s Good With Ryan Bailey podcast, Heather Gay defended her friend, claiming that Shah can “redeem herself.”

“I think that good people can do bad things, and she is claiming she is innocent,” Gay admitted on the podcast. “Even if she gets … wrongfully convicted, she can make things right. She can redeem herself.”

At the time, Gay also said, “I guess I am passionate about second chances because … when I got divorced, I didn’t have a second chance. And that sucks, you know.”

Producers Are Allegedly ‘Using Whatever Footage They Legally Can’

In April 2021, a source revealed to Page Six that producers are “using whatever footage they legally can” involving Shah’s arrest and the aftermath.

“Bravo knows full well that viewers are following every detail of this case and will continue to do so as it progresses, so producers plan to follow it just as closely and use whatever footage they legally can,” the source told the outlet at the time.

The insider continued, “It’s rare that Bravo has a big hit like ‘RHOSLC’ on its hands right out of the gate, and the team hoped to continue that momentum when production for Season 2 began. Now, with the news of Jen’s arrest, they are sure to have even more success than they imagined, especially since Jen hopes to continue shooting if Bravo and her lawyers allow it. She can only say so much, however, as it remains an ongoing case.”

Season two of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” will premiere later this year.

