Jen Shah Goes Full Barbie for Prison Pageant: Photo

Former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” alum Jen Shah participated in a Barbie-themed event while in the Texas prison, FPC Bryan.

People magazine reported that Shah, who has been incarcerated for “her role in a long-running nationwide telemarketing scheme,” was a contestant in a September 2023 competition where participants attempted to make their hair resemble something a Barbie doll would sport. The publication included an exclusive picture from the competition that showed the former RHOSLC star standing next to inmate Ashley Rhea Johnson while wearing Barbie-themed attire. Shah opted to dress like a Barbie out on a wilderness adventure, sporting khaki shorts and a matching short-sleeved button-down, tied at the waist. She wore her hair slicked back in a high ponytail and accessorized with simple earrings, a watch, and a backpack.

In a statement to People, Shah explained why she decided to participate in the competition.

“This photo was taken nearly eight months after I surrendered. My husband’s advice finally settled into my heart and I found the courage to smile, find genuine joy and laughter by participating in a Barbie Hair Show Competition as ‘Adventure Barbie,'” explained Shah.

She also shared that she and her teammates did well in the competition.

“My Barbie team and I razzle-dazzled the Real Hair Updo category with a fully choreographed routine to Latto’s ‘Big Energy!’ It brought me so much joy to put smiles on my fellow inmates faces. (And yes, we won our category.),” stated the former Bravo personality.

Jen Shah Shared Her Thoughts About Being in Prison

People magazine also shared an exclusive message from Shah about her last 12 months in prison. In the statement, she noted that she has had difficulty being “away from [her] family,” which includes her husband, Sharrieff Shah, and their sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar.

“The depth of my pain is unrelenting and indescribable. However, throughout this painful process, God has substantially increased my humility, gratitude, and courage,” stated the mother of three.

She explained that she has a new perspective about her life after serving time in prison.

“Upon entering FPC Bryan, I wholeheartedly believed that no one was suffering as badly as I was,” shared Shah. “I quickly recognized that so many women are here battling and overcoming circumstances far worse than mine. Their resilience inspires and truly humbles me.”

She clarified that she is continually depressed as she remains in prison. She stated that she has been focused on her family and her faith.

“In my daily prayers, I ask God for the courage to realize I am worthy of a second chance. Through the countless therapy sessions. And classes I have taken, I am finding the courage to set my fear and guilt aside,” said Shah. “My husband tells me every morning that I have to fight for my happiness. He said it takes unimaginable courage to smile, and find joy and laughter despite my circumstances.”

Meredith Marks Shared She Has Been in Communication With Jen Shah’s Husband

RHOSLC star Meredith Marks revealed that she has been in communication with Sharrieff Shah while his wife has been away. In a January 2023 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Marks explained that she believed Shah’s children and husband need her support as they navigate this difficult situation.

“I text with Sharri, occasionally. I check in. Like over the holidays, I wanted to just check in. I think it’s important for him and the kids to feel some level of support. It’s got to be very difficult,” stated Marks.

The fashion designer clarified that she has not been in touch with Shah since she pled guilty in July 2023.

“I have not had, like, direct communication with her but I did send her a letter. I have not heard back,” said Marks.

Lisa Barlow Discussed Her Former Co-Star in a February 2024 Interview

Shah’s former RHOSLC castmate Lisa Barlow shared her thoughts about Shah in a February 2024 interview with People magazine. According to Barlow, she did not have a healthy relationship with Shah.

“She would never be my friend. She never stuck up for me, always terrorizing me. … It got to a point where it was so toxic that unless you’ve experienced her, you can’t understand what it’s like,” stated Barlow.

In addition, she referenced that Heather Gay alleged that Shah caused her eye injury during the production of RHOSLC season 3. Shah has denied the claim.

Barlow stated that Shah “gave [her] a black eye proverbially,” as she would spread misinformation about her co-stars on social media.

“Going on social media, putting out a list of things like, ‘Guess which one of my castmates said this’ — and they were all lies. It was stuff she made up,” stated Barlow. “Bravo would have to spend the money to pull out a formal investigation and get lawyers and people involved, and then we would go through this whole dark process and then she’d be like, ‘I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.’”

People reported that Shah’s representative responded to Barlow’s comments, stating, “Jen does not have any comment for any of her previous cast members on RHOSLC.”

“She wishes the ladies the best of luck in finding individual storylines outside of using her name for season 5,” continued the statement.