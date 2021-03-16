Real Housewife Issues Cease & Desist

This Real Housewife may be facing some legal troubles. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah and her husband Coach Coach Sharrieff Shah have hired a lawyer to deal with recently leaked video and audio tapes, according to Page Six. Shah’s attorney, David Reymann, sent a cease and desist letter to two Instagram accounts that shared the leaked tapes.

One of the Instagram accounts, @ShahShepherd, posted what appears to be screenshots of a direct message from Reymann. The account has since been deleted, but a Twitter user shared a screenshot of the alleged letter asking them and @Realityvontease2 to stop posting the clips.

In the direct message, Reymann noted that, “Among other things, each account contains video and/or audio content that was unlawfully acquired from the Shahs’ home security system.”

Reymann has since confirmed to Page Six that he sent the cease and desist letters. While the one Instagram account has been deactivated, @Realityvontease2 continues to post photos, direct messages, and videos.

The Leaked Audio & Video Tapes Show a New Side to Shah

The Bravo fan Instagram account @realityvontease2 – one of which received the alleged cease and desist letter – posted a nearly 4-minute video of what appears to be Shah screaming and cursing out two employees in early March.

Shah is sitting down at a table with her back facing the camera. The RHOSLC star begins the conversation by asking her employees to pack her suitcase, seemingly for the RHOSLC reunion filmed in New York City in early 2021.

She then begins to scream at a female employee, “I’ll f*cking do it, okay, ’cause I’m the one leaving, I’m the one, ’cause the buck stops here and that’s it, and you can stop f*cking smiling b*tch and being a f*cking b*tch, because you are, and you are.”

Shah then asks designer Koa Johnson to, “handle this s*it.” Johnson then tries to diffuse the situation saying, “Let’s…” but Shah cuts him off, screaming, “No, not ‘let’s.’ F*cking handle it. F*cking don’t have a f*cking attitude with me, I’m f*cking going to reunion this week, shut the f*ck up, get the f*ck out, I’m tired.”

She then appears to throw an object from the table to a wall and storms out of the room screaming, “I don’t need this f*cking s*it.” The video then shows what appears to be Coach Shah entering the frame. He grabs the object his wife through and quietly mumbles to her staff members.

She returns to the table yelling, “It’s f*cking reunion, you think I’m living for this s*it? No, what the f*ck is this s*it? I have been very patient all f*cking night, no you know I’m supposed to sit here and listen to this s*it?”

A male voice then begins to reply and Shah snaps back, “F*cking disrespectful, I’ve been dealing with this s*it for how long? Shut the f*ck up.”

Shah continues crying, “I’m getting more upset, because she’s in my f*cking house and being f*cking disrespectful.” Johnson calmly responds, “And that’s not okay.” Shah responds, “Like this is a f*cking joke?” Johnson says, “no.” Shah doesn’t stop, yelling, “You brought her here, that’s why I’m like, ‘Koa [Johnson], handle this s*it, handle this s*it.’” Johnson diffuses the situation saying, “I know, it’s my responsibility.”

Andy Cohen Broke His Silence on the Tapes

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen broke his silence on the recently surfaced video and audio tapes.

On the March 10 episode of the Watch What Happens Live “after show” segment, a fan asked Cohen if he had seen the video and what his thoughts were on it. “I heard it, unfortunately,” Cohen said. “For anyone who thought she was putting it on for the cameras, I guess you have your answer.”

