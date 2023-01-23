Troubled ‘Real Housewives’ Star Deletes Cryptic Message

Fans have taken to Reddit to react to “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah’s cryptic post that was quickly deleted from her Instagram Stories on January 18, 2023.

The reality star was recently in court to face sentencing after she was convicted on fraud charges, according to NBC News. Shah pled guilty to wire fraud for running a telemarketing scheme in July 2022, and the judge overseeing the case later sentenced her to 6.5 years behind bars. In addition, the judge ordered Shah to attend mental health services after she completes her prison sentence, according to People magazine.

In the aftermath of her sentencing, Shah took to her Instagram Stories to post a message about “truth” but quickly deleted it, according to Page Six. Someone was able to grab a screenshot of the post, however, and shared it on Reddit.

‘Real Housewives’ Fans Reacted to Jen Shah’s Post on Reddit

Shah has not been super active on social media since her sentencing in early January 2023. She did choose to post something suggesting that she had a lot to say that differed from what the world knows — but then she removed the post.

“There’s something about a woman with a loud mind that sits in silence, smiling knowing she can crush you with the truth,” read the quote shared to Shah’s Instagram Stories.

Fans took to Reddit to react.

“As if we didn’t hear her screeching about her ‘innocence’ for almost 2 years. She needs to get off social media and prepare to hand herself in next month,” one comment read.

“Someone let Jen know that the thing about being crushed with the truth is called a ‘verdict,’ and it already happened,” someone else added.

“She’s mentally unwell. Hope the mental health treatment helps her,” a third Redditor wrote.

Jen Shah Has Decided Against Doing an Interview With Andy Cohen Before Prison

Although there had been rumblings that Shah would sit down for an interview before starting her jail sentence, that doesn’t appear to be happening.

In a statement shared on her Instagram account, Shah said that she feels as though she’s in a place where she could answer questions about the case.

“I want and need to share these critical facts. I owe it to those that love and support me to hear the truth,” she wrote. She went on to explain why she decided against sitting down with Andy Cohen for a pre-prison interview.

“I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation,” she wrote.

She went on to say that she would “rather remain silent” until she is given the opportunity to “accurately share” her story. She concluded by letting the public know that she’s planning on sharing “this painful part” of her life “very soon.”

Shah is set to begin her prison sentence on February 17, 2023, according to Vox.

