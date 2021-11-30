Jen Shah’s Former Employee Says Star Threw a Chili Bowl at Him

It’s not so shah-mazing when you work for Jen Shah.

In the new Hulu documentary, “The Housewife and The Shah Shocker,” which chronicles the legal accusations against the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star, Shah’s former employee and designer, Koa Johnson, alleged that she threw a chili bowl at him in November 2020. According to Johnson, Shah was furious because she didn’t feel “prepared” for the reunion when she threw the bowl at him.

“Every scene, she’s screaming. And in real life, there are moments when she’s always screaming,” Johnson said in the documentary. “She’s actually worse off-screen.”

Johnson also said, “At that point, I was so exhausted. I was not sleeping. In Polynesian culture, we argue, we scream at each other. But it comes from a loving place. When I got yelled at [by] Jen, there was nothing for me to really learn. It was not going to get better at a certain point, no matter what I did.”

The new documentary comes after Shah was charged in March 2021 with federal crimes for an alleged telemarketing scheme. Shah’s assistant, Stuart Smith, was also charged, and recently plead guilty to those charges. Shah’s trial is set to take place in March 2022.

The Audio of Shah Yelling at Johnson Was Leaked

This past March, there was audio leaked of Shah yelling at Johnson, an experience he later told Page Six was “traumatizing.”

“There was a delay on the fabric, which was on her part,” Johnson claimed as she explained what Shah was yelling at him for. “I was waiting for her to get all the money transferred over to the credit card for it to be purchased. That process even delayed it more.”

Johnson also told the outlet at the time, “I have to speak my truth and hope that if there’s anybody else that is working in a hostile work environment, that they will come out and speak out about it.”

Shah’s Arrest Was Captured on This Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

Not only was Shah arrested, but the arrest was caught on camera while they were filming this season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” While the cast was getting ready to leave for their cast trip to Vail, Shah abruptly fled the scene, claiming that she had to go to the hospital because her husband had internal bleeding. Moments later, the FBI showed up to the parking lot, asking for Shah.

“We were all together, Jen was there,” Heather Gay explained during an August 2021 appearance on “Bravo’s Chat Room,” which was obtained by E! News at the time. “We were getting ready to leave for a cast trip, we were just sitting at Beauty Lab getting our last-minute things, making sure everything was squared away. And Jen had to leave, and then everything happened.” Gay also added during her appearance, “I thought they were coming for me. I was terrified.” Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Real Housewies of Salt Lake City” every Sunday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

