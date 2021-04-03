Jen Shah Speaks Out Following Arrest

It looks like someone is finally speaking out after being Shah-ressted.

On April 2, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah took to her Instagram page to break her silence following her arrest on March 30. Shah reposted an Instagram story from a fan that read, “Free Jen.” Shah wrote on top of the image, “Thank you for being loyal, believing in me and not believing the hype. This journey has showed me who my true friends are. All my love. #Shahsquad.”

Shah also reposted another Instagram story from a fan on April 2 that simply read, “#FreeJenShah.”

Earlier this week, Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were charged with federal crimes, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering through an alleged telemarketing fraud scheme. According to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York, the scheme had allegedly been going on since 2012.

Jen Shah Has Pleaded Not Guilty to the Charges

During Shah’s arraignment, which took place on April 2, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star pleaded not guilty to the federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering through an alleged telemarketing fraud scheme. Shah’s assistant, Stuart Smith, also pleaded not guilty.

Before her arraignment on April 2, Shah was also seen on her hairdresser’s Instagram stories, as the hairdresser snapped some photos of Shah sporting her new look. The hairdresser posted a picture of Shah on their Instagram stories on the evening of April 1, writing, “Baby fresh out and had to come get laid and slayed by the silkpress queen of Utah.” The post also included the hashtags, “#unarrested,” “#priorities,” and “#ShahSquad.”

Jen Shah’s Charges are Serious

Even though Shah may be maintaining her innocence, her and Smith’s charges are quite serious. If convicted, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star could spend up to 30 years behind bars. Her trial is set to take place on October 18, 2021, which was announced during Shah’s arraignment on April 2.

In the March 30 press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York, Shah’s role on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was acknowledged.

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” the press release read. “In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes.”

The press release continued, “Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their ‘success.’ In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people.”

