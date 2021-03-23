Jen Shah Sounds Off on Her Leaked Screaming Audio Clip

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is finally addressing the recently leaked audio clip where she allegedly yelled at her self-proclaimed “Shah Squad.”

According to Reality Blurb, on March 21, Shah took to Instagram Live while relaxing in her hot tub to address the controversy. “I don’t abuse my staff,” Shah said. “You guys really shouldn’t believe all those things that are out there. It’s kind of funny, right?” One of Shah’s friends was also with her, echoed to the star’s followers, “She does not abuse her staff.”

Shah continued, “I don’t abuse the staff. This [person calling me out], like, come on! I’ve had staff members with me for like 12 years.”

Earlier this month, an audio clip was released of Shah screaming at one of her clothing designers, Koa Johnson, along with another female employee. In the video, Shah can be heard cursing at Johnson and another staff member, yelling, “F****** handle it. F****** don’t have a f****** attitude with me.”

Jen Shah’s Designer Has Spoken out About the Incident

Following the audio leak, Shah’s designer, Johnson, spoke to Page Six about the incident, and what it was like to work for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star. “It was a very, very stressful time,” Johnson told the publication. “I wasn’t sleeping. I was not taking care of myself physically and mentally, but I was still operating on adrenaline. It was like the most traumatizing months of my life.”

Johnson also noted that he was barely paid for most of his work, but the final straw happened during the season one reunion. Johnson had designed Shah’s dress for the reunion, and she failed to give him a shoutout. “I’m watching everybody go around saying who they’re wearing,” Johnson explained to Page Six. “and Heather said me and then when it went to Jen, I was expecting her to say the same thing and say my name and she didn’t and that hurt me.”

Johnson added, “That hurt me so much because it was the last dress that I was going to do for her for Season 1.”

The star’s former designer said that he hopes Shah will take responsibility for her actions in the future. “I have to speak my truth and hope that if there’s anybody else that is working in a hostile work environment, that they will come out and speak out about it,” Johnson said.

Jen Shah Has Sent out Cease & Desist Letters Over the Audio Clip

Shah was so angry about the leaked audio that she sent out cease and desist letters to the Instagram accounts who posted them, according to Page Six. According to the publication, Shah’s attorney, David Reymann, wrote in the letters, “Among other things, each account contains video and/or audio content that was unlawfully acquired from the Shahs’ home security system.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been renewed for a second season and will feature the same cast: Jen Shah, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose.

