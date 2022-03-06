Jen Shah Explains Why She Wants Kim Kardashian on Her Legal Team

Jen Shah wants some star power in the courtroom.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star will head to a New York City court for her felony fraud trial in July 2022, but she has hinted that her legal team could use a makeover.

In March 2021, Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested by federal agents and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering as part of a nationwide telemarketing scheme, according to CNN. Viewers saw some of the arrest and its aftermath play out on the second season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Shah has maintained that she is innocent of all charges, but she faces decades in prison if convicted, per Us Weekly.

Jen Shah Revealed She Wants Kim Kardashian on Her Legal Team

Shah’s legal team has been less than ecstatic with her continued reality TV stint. According to The Sun, on the first part of the RHOSLC reunion, Shah revealed that she decided to stay on the Bravo reality show because she is “innocent, and I felt like I need to tell my story.”

But when host Andy Cohen asked her how her lawyers felt about her appearing on the reunion, she admitted, “They weren’t thrilled about it.”

Shah’s lawyers also filed requests to prevent any footage from the Bravo show to be used at Shah’s trial, noting that the scenes are “highly edited and crafted through post-production,” Page Six previously reported. So perhaps that’s why the Utah-based businesswoman is eyeing a fellow reality star to help her prove her innocence. After Shah’s arrest was shown on RHOSLC, she broke down in tears and name-dropped a celeb.

“Do you know how f***ing scared I am?” she said to her husband, Sharrieff, per Decider, before later asking one of her lawyers point-blank: “Do I need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?”

Jen Shah Explained Why She Wants Kim Kardashian to Be Part of Her Team





Play



Jen Shah Definitely Wants Kim Kardashian On Her Legal Team | RHOSLC After Show S2 E22 | Bravo Jen Shah reveals that she would absolutely have Kim Kardashian on her legal team. Mary Cosby has a very spicy response… You're not going to want to miss this After Show! Watch new episodes of RHOSLC, Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo. ►► SUBSCRIBE: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► WATCH FULL EPISODES NOW: bravo.app.link/WatchRHOSLC ►► VISIT BRAVO’S OFFICIAL SITE:… 2022-02-28T15:05:01Z

Shah was not kidding when she said she wants Kardashian to help represent her. On the “RHOSLC After Show”, Shah explained why the Skims founder would be an asset to her legal team.

“Kim Kardashian is not officially part of the Shah squad legal team — yet,” Shah said on the Bravo after-show. “People thought I was joking around when I was like, ‘Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?’ I was dead a**, 100 serious. Dead a**.”

Shah cited Kardashian’s past work as a criminal justice advocate, noting that the “Keeping up With the Kardashians” star “has been able to be an advocate and affect change for people that have been wrongly accused of crimes.”

“They’re innocent and then she has been able to help be part of the movement to go fight for them at the White House or with government to get them released,” Shah said.

Kardashian is not yet licensed to practice law, but late last year, she revealed that she passed California’s “baby bar” exam on her fourth try.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram in December 2021. “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” she added. “In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

READ NEXT: Is Jen Shah Getting Fired From RHOSLC?