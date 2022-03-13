Why Jen Shah Is Looking ‘Forward’ to Her Upcoming Trial

Looks like “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah thinks her upcoming fraud trial will be “Shah-mazing.”

According to Page Six, Shah pinned a comment to her Instagram page after getting into it with celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson, who compared her reunion performance to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi’s, questioning why they “dragged” and questioned the California star more than Shah. Girardi’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is being accused in multiple lawsuits of embezzling money from his clients.

“I’m innocent…and look forward to trial so you along with everyone else can see the truth,” Shah wrote in response on Instagram, as captured by Page Six.

In March 2021, Shah was charged with federal crimes for an alleged telemarketing scheme. Shah’s assistant, Stuart Smith, was also charged and pleaded guilty to those charges. Shah’s trial is set to take place in July 2022.

Viewers can catch the final part of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 2 reunion on Sunday, March 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Shah Has Expressed That She Wants to Add Kim Kardashian to Her Legal Team

During a February 27 episode of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” After Show, Shah admitted that she wasn’t kidding when she spoke about wanting to add Kim Kardashian to her legal team earlier in the season. Throughout the past few years, Kardashian has worked on prison reform and is currently pursuing her J.D.

“Listen, Kim Kardashian is not officially part of the Shah squad legal team yet,” Shah said during the after-show. “People thought I was joking around when I was like, ‘Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?’ I was deada** 100 serious.”