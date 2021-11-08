RHOSLC Fans React to Jen Shah’s Lie About Her Husband’s Health Ahead of Arrest

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” finally saw what went down just before Jen Shah was arrested by federal agents earlier this year.

In March 2021, Shah was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering through a nationwide telemarketing scheme, according to CNN.

Bravo’s camera captured the drama as the businesswoman received a phone call, then suddenly asked co-star Whitney Rose to turn off her mic, in an episode that aired on November 7.

After she got off the phone, Shah told her castmates that her husband, Sharrieff Shah, had a medical emergency.

“I have some bad news,” she said. “I just got a phone call and Sharrieff Sr. is in the hospital. He has internal bleeding, so I need to go.”

When her co-stars pressed her for more details, Shah said, “He had an appointment and he has internal bleeding and they’re not sure if they’re going to need to do surgery. And I don’t know what’s really going on.”

Shah then fled a bus that was set to take the “RHOSLC” cast on a trip to Vail, Colorado.

Moments later, federal agents swarmed the scene looking for Shah. The episode ended with a “To Be Continued” message.

Fans Reacted to Jen Shah’s Apparent Lie About Her Husband’s Health

INTERNAL BLEEDING?!? The way Jen Shah lied so quickly is just crazy! #RHOSLC https://t.co/b3Z4UHqisO — J E A N E L L ☀️ (@JeanellSunshine) November 8, 2021

As the episode aired, fans hit social media to react to Shah’s excuse for leaving the filming site just before the feds arrived. Many couldn’t believe how quickly Shah came up with the story about her husband, who had been seen looking healthy just before she left for the cast trip.

“Jen Shah coming up with that internal bleeding lie in thirty seconds is truly next-level. I am in awe,” one viewer tweeted.

“Jen Shah effortlessly coming up with that lie and delivering it convincingly. a true (alleged) criminal mastermind,” another viewer wrote.

“Jen, in true jen shah fashion, throwing her own husband under the bus with a lie like the other ladies wouldn’t find out eventually lmao,” another wrote.

“Jen Shah used a lie about her husband to flee? Tsk tsk tsk, if she can lie that easily about the feds coming for her, what else is she lying about? #RHOSLC,“ another added.

“What a weird lie to tell,” another wrote. “Jen Shah wanted sympathy or wanted the women to feel a certain way in case they found out about what was really going on. Maybe to confuse them. This is so crazy.”

Lisa Barlow Said She Has No idea Who Called Jen Shah





During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” just after the episode aired, Shah’s co-star Lisa Barlow weighed in after host Andy Cohen asked her who was on the other end of Jen’s phone call.

“You know I don’t know, I really don’t know,” Barlow replied. “Jen said that someone called her and Sharrieff had internal bleeding… in the moment, I 100 percent believed Jen that Sharrieff had internal bleeding and she needed to go.”

Barlow also addressed why she advised co-star Heather Gay not to call Shah to warn her that the feds were on their way.

“You know, I don’t even know why, my first instinct was, let her go,” Barlow explained. “I wouldn’t do it. I was very resolute when I said it, for sure.”

Barlow also said her “brain works fast” when Cohen asked her how she so quickly realized there was more to Shah’s story than her husband having a medical issue. She also admitted that co-star Whitney Rose thought the law enforcement officers were strippers at first.

Shah’s court date is set for March 2022, according to Page Six, but her legal drama is just beginning to play out on “RHOSLC.”

