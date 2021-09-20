Jen Shah Coming After Co-Star’s Kid?

Meredith Marks had a lot to say during and after the most recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” titled “Icy Apology.”

During the episode, Marks showed her husband, Seth, a series of negative tweets that her co-star Jen Shah “liked” regarding their 21-year-old son, Brooks.

Fans of the Bravo reality show may recall that Brooks became uneasy last season when Shah kicked up her legs while sitting across from him. When Brooks opened about the incident in a confessional, he claimed he saw Shah’s vagina and said it made him feel “really uncomfortable.”

Shah has long denied that she exposed herself to her co-star’s son. When the “Vagina Gate” episode aired, the “RHOSLC” star took to Twitter to write, “My vagina was not showing.” The caption came with a meme that said, “You should have just sat there and drank your almond milk.”

But according to Showbiz CheatSheet, Shah also “liked” tweets that suggested Brooks is a “sissy b****” who should be slapped. Another tweet called him a “privileged twink.”

In the new episode, Marks accused Shah of trying to “take control of Brooks’ life and define who he is” by retweeting and liking posts about him.

“I feel like Jen has made homophobic commentary about Brooks,” Marks said. “She knows nothing about his sexuality. He has not labeled himself as gay and she is busy labeling him that way. Retweeting something is as good as saying it. Stop f***ing with my child and my family.”

Later in the episode, Shah defended herself and accused Brooks of making derogatory comments about her private parts. She also admitted she saw no problem in “liking” tweets about him that she thought were funny.

Marks Blasted Shah on Twitter

As the episode aired, Marks used social media to respond to Shah’s on-camera commentary.

“Derogatory remarks” about your vagina??” Marks tweeted. “Brooks NEVER made derogatory remarks about you or your vagina. Last time I checked, saying you saw someone’s vagina and that it made you uncomfortable is NOT derogatory. #RHOSLC.”

“Simply saying you are uncomfortable is not disparaging… that’s called sharing your feelings,” she added. “I raised my children to tell me when they are uncomfortable, especially in their own home. Stop deflecting and lying.”

She also denied that Brooks ever said Shah’s nether regions were “funny.”

“No one ever said anything was funny about your vagina,” Marks wrote. “Not sure where you got that one from. Trying to tell someone what their sexuality is when you know that they are trying to figure it out is not funny in any way. #RHOSLC.”

Marks Warned Shah To Stay Away From Her Family





Brooks Marks Isn’t Obligated to ‘Come Out’ Says Meredith Marks | WWHL During the After Show, RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks talks about why Brooks Marks doesn’t owe anyone an explanation or a coming out about his sexual orientation. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live/videos Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens: Live'… 2021-09-20T02:32:07Z

Marks also elaborated on the situation during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” where she hinted that a lot more took place than was shown in the original scene last season.

“The whole thing came about because Jen repeatedly showed her vagina in my home after two assistants told her to cover up,” Meredith told Bravo host Andy Cohen. “Brooks was uncomfortable and that was it.”

Marks also said that from her “standpoint,” nobody needs to come out if they don’t want to.

“Equality is not having to come out,” she told Cohen. “Brooks shouldn’t have to say anything to anyone, including his parents.”

There was also the question of Shah’s current legal problems after she was arrested by federal agents while filming the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” and later indicted by a federal grand jury on fraud charges.

When a viewer asked Marks if she was the person who called the feds on Shah, the “RHOSLC” star looked at the “WWHL” host and said, “Andy, haven’t you heard me tell everyone not to come after my family?”

Cohen noted that even Brooks, who was in the Bravo Clubhouse with his mom, looked “stunned” by her answer.

Marks, who is a licensed lawyer but not a practicing one, previously told E! News that Shah’s arrest was “shocking” to her.

“Even if you think someone might be doing something that’s not legal or whatever else, you just don’t imagine them getting arrested that day, you know what I’m saying?” she told the outlet. “So of course it’s shocking. You’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh, what just happened?!’”

