Jen Shah Claims Meredith Marks Has Multiple Boyfriends in New RHOSLC Episode

Their friendship is less than Shah-mazing these days.

During the January 16 episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” stars Jen Shah and Meredith Marks got into a blowout fight, where Shah made some seriously shady claims about Marks.

“You’re f****** fraudulent … you’ve lived 10 lives!” Shah yelled at Marks during their dinner on the first night of the cast trip to Zion, Utah. As Marks walked away from the scene, she responded to Shah, “Who’s calling who a fraud? Love you, baby. Bye!”

As Marks left the scene, Shah yelled back, “Ask your 10 motherf****** boyfriends!”

This isn’t the first time that Shah has accused Marks of cheating in her relationship. During season one of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” she alluded to the fact that Marks was cheating on her husband, Seth Marks, during their period of separation.

Heavy has reached out to Marks’ team for comment.

Shah Also Accused Marks of Having Something to Do With Her Arrest

During Shah and Marks’ fight during the cast dinner in Zion, Shah also accused Marks of playing a part in her arrest. In March 2021, Shah was charged with federal crimes, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering through an alleged telemarketing fraud scheme, as detailed in a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York at the time. Shah has pleaded not guilty to these charges and has also tried to maintain her innocence on the show.

“I swear to God, if you have anything to do with the bulls*** charges against me, you’re f****** disgusting,” Shah said to Marks during their fight.

“Jen, I would never do that, I’m not revolting like you,” Marks said in response.

And, during a September 2021 interview with E! News, Marks spoke even more about the rumors that she had something to do with Shah’s arrest.

“I’m not a practicing lawyer, I never have been a practicing lawyer but I am a licensed lawyer and I do have the background and the education,” Marks explained to the outlet at the time. “So I think in some ways my knowledge of the law might have lead people to believe that I knew more about this situation than they did or than the general public did I guess. I don’t really know. But these things happen over time and this was a federal investigation. It’s not something that happens overnight, everything takes a long time with this. I guess you’ll have to see how it all unfolds.”

Marks Called Shah ‘Intimidating’ During an Interview in September 2021

During a September 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Marks called Shah “intimidating,” and insinuated that some of the other cast members might feel the same way about the star.

“Jen can be a very intimidating person,” Marks said to the outlet. “and I think a lot of the women are very intimidated, and it’s easy to deflect and project.”

Marks also added during the interview about her feud with Shah, “My issues are not simply from her indictment. That plays a role because it triggers other issues, but my issues go quite a bit deeper. Does it surprise me that [Heather and Lisa] chose to stand by her? Kind of, only because they had had other issues themselves prior to this. And so, you sort of are like, well, OK… But I can’t navigate someone else’s friendship or relationship, you know?”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” every Sunday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

