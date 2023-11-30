Jen Shah’s Rep Offers Update on RHOSLC Star’s Latest Venture Behind Bars

Jen Shah is keeping busy in prison and the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” alum’s newest venture behind bars involves running workout classes for inmates.

Shah’s publicist Chris Giovanni told Page Six on November 28 that Shah has been running 30- to 60-minute ab workout classes called “Shah-mazing,” including cardio blasts and ab flexors. Among the inmates attending her classes is Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of blood-testing company Theranos who was convicted of defrauding investors.

“[Shah] created it in prison,” Giovanni told the publication. “It started off as something she was doing to improve her fitness. As she went in, she lost a good amount of weight. She developed the Shah-mazing abs class. All the ladies started coming up to her on the yard and they would do workout segments. Elizabeth [Holmes] attended with other inmates, and it’s become a thing in there. Jen Fonda, that’s her nickname in there.”

Shah has also been providing makeup tutorials with products she bought from the commissary, her publicist added. “She has helped a few ladies — they might ask, ‘How much [makeup] should I put on?’ She gives a little advice,” he explained.

Jen Shah Is Serving More Than 6 Years in Federal Prison in Texas After Pleading Guilty in July 2022

Shah is serving her six-and-a-half-year sentence at the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. The RHOSLC star pleaded guilty over her involvement in a nationwide telemarketing scheme in July 2022. She was ordered to pay $6.5 million back to the victims, many of them elderly, NBC reported.

According to Giovanni, Shah has been keeping busy in prison and spends a lot of time journaling and reading. “She has over 90-something pages of her experience,” her publicist told Page Six. “She’s doing what she can [to] pass time. She gets up, she prays, she works in a library and then she mentors the other inmates on her downtime who are trying to get their GED. The ladies have developed a good relationship.” Shah is set to be released on July 1, 2028.

Prior to the RHOSLC season 4 premiere, Shah’s former co-star and on-and-off friend Meredith Marks gave E! News an update on Shah’s family.

She said she’d been in contact with Shah’s husband Sharrieff “Coach” Shah and he was doing “OK” and the best he could under the circumstances. Shah’s sons Omar, 19, and Sharrieff Jr., 28, were also “doing well,” Marks shared.

Andy Cohen Shot Down Speculation That Jen Shah Would Join the RHOSLC Season 4 Reunion Via Zoom

The reunion for season 4 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” was filmed earlier in November 2023. While Shah didn’t film during the season, she was mentioned by her former co-stars on several occasions.

After the reunion was filmed, Cohen dismissed reports that Shah had called into the reunion via Zoom. Cohen shared on his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy” that he was unaware of the rumor until he was on a call with several executive producers and “didn’t realize there was a rumor going around on reunion day.”

He said the rumor that Shah “Skyped in from prison” was false and it “did not happen.”

