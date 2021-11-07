On tonight’s November 7, 2021, episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Jen Shah’s legal troubles will finally come to light. In March 2021, the star was charged with federal crimes for an alleged telemarketing scheme.

However, with all of Shah’s legal issues, will she get to keep her spot on the franchise? According to ABC4 Utah, the franchise is looking for new cast members as they approach filming for season three. On Twitter, the account @housewivesofslc posted a poster for a casting call, urging interested people to email production.

So, does this mean that Shah is leaving the show?

Casting has OFFICIALLY started for Season 3! #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/OMxxPyU7ly — The Real Housewives of SLC (@housewivesofslc) November 1, 2021

Currently, there are no indications that Shah will be leaving the franchise for season three unless her upcoming March 2022 trial goes south.

Viewers can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” every Sunday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

One of Shah’s Costars Admitted That She Knew Shah’s Business Was ‘Unsavory’





Play



Video Video related to is jen shah getting fired from ‘the real housewives of salt lake city’? 2021-11-07T12:59:26-05:00

During a September 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” star Heather Gay admitted that she knew her “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” costar’s business was “unsavory.”

“It’s irrelevant,” Gay said during her appearance on the talkshow. “I knew her business was unsavory when I was her friend, so why would I change now that it’s public?

Gay continued at the time, “Jen was on my podcast and I asked her for like, an hour of questions about her business because I love business and I know how hard it is to make money in business. It doesn’t just flow. I never understood her [her business]. And I just assumed it was something that was like, right along the line of, you know, nothing I’d want to be involved in.”

“SHAH, 47, of Park City, Utah, and SMITH, 43, of Lehi, Utah, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years,” a March 2021 press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York read.

Shah Will Speak About Her Legal Issues During This Season of ‘the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

According to a source, Shah does not hold back talking about her legal issues during the remainder of this season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

“Jen didn’t hold back at all when talking about her legal issues on the show,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife in August 2021. “She kept it very real and is maintaining her innocence to the ladies. She filmed full-time and this season will focus heavily on Jen.”

The source continued, “The ladies really had no idea. They found out when the rest of the world did and were shocked. They feel she should be treated like anyone is in court which is innocent until proven otherwise. They’re really hoping it’s not true, but they’re staying out of it and not discussing it past a surface level. Her friends on the cast are still talking to her and doing their best not to let this effect their friendship with her. They love Sherrief, her husband, and the boys are the nicest, most respectful guys.”

READ NEXT: Kathy Hilton Says She’s ‘Exhausted’ Planning Daughter Paris’ Wedding