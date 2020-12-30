Real Housewives Star Reveals First Impressions of Lala Kent and Katie Maloney-Schwartz

During Episode 6 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Bravo fans were in for a real treat when Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Katie Maloney-Schwartz showed up for a party at Jen Shah’s house. But, did you know that was the first time Shah had met the two stars?

In a new interview with Page Six, Shah revealed what her first impression of Kent and Maloney-Schwartz was. “I was a little starstruck, so I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, Lala’s here! Wait, wait. She’s like right here!’” Shah revealed to Page Six. “So it was fun getting to hang out with them. And they’re super down to earth …. they’re back at home and they’re very down to earth and they were just it was just fun to hang out, dance, sing, just have fun.”

During the episode, it was revealed that Whitney Rose was the one who invited the two to Shah’s party, as she knew Kent through a mutual friend. “I insisted to Jen that she invite them to her party because they are so much fun,” Rose said during the episode.

Jen Shah Doesn’t Always Get Along With Her Fellow Bravo Stars

Even though she has only been on Bravo for a short amount of time, Shah has already feuded with a few of her fellow Real Housewives stars. Shah slammed Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond on Instagram after Redmond revealed on her podcast that Shah was actually renting her house. Although Redmond didn’t reveal which Housewife it was, Shah still fired back at her.

“You want to come for me with your red hair and bull sh**, come harder honey, you’re about to get a taste of SHAH SQUAD and I don’t f*** around. PERIODT,” Shah wrote, according to a screenshot posted by @realhousewivesfranchise on Instagram. Shah also wrote a second comment, which read, “Don’t be mad sis. Dye your f***ing hair and get a face lift.”

Shah also feuded with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville earlier this season, after Glanville called her a “fake b****” on Twitter. On an Instagram live captured by Reality Blurb, Shah hit back, saying, “Bye b****! You ain’t on the mother f***ing housewives of nobody so shut the f*** up, sit the f*** down, drink some water, [and] go back to wherever you came from! Bye!”

One ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Said That The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Gave Her Advice

During a November interview with Entertainment Tonight, Whitney Rose revealed that Katie Maloney-Schwartz gave her a lot of advice while filming. “[She] has been kind of my rock through this,” Rose admitted to Entertainment Tonight. “She responds to me right away every time I message her, anytime. There’s as many highs as there’s as many lows, and in those low moments Katie’s given me the best feeling of safety and advice.”

Rose continued, “You’re going to be so worried about the fact that the world knows you had an affair, or you got drunk and you threw a glass, whatever it is, but people are going to come after you for, like, the type of bread that you fed your kid.”

