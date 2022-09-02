‘Real Housewives’ Star Speaks Out About Jen Shah Filming Amid Fraud Case

A “Real Housewives” star has shared her opinion on Jen Shah’s decision to continue filming while her fraud case was looming.

Meredith Marks sat down for a chat with Zack Peter on the “#nofilter” podcast to talk about all things Salt Lake City — and Jen Shah.

Shah was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in March 2021. At the time, she pled not guilty and had been awaiting trial, scheduled for summer 2022. In July 2022, Shah appeared in court to change her plea.

“Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family. Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends and supporters,” Shah’s attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement to Page Six.

While all of this has been going on, Shah has been filming RHOSLC and Marks isn’t too sure that was the best move.

Here’s what you need to know:

Marks Said it Was ‘Risky’ for Shah to Film With Everything Else Going on

Play

Meredith Marks Unfiltered: Business, Family, & the Jen Shah of It All (Full Interview) Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks joins #NoFilter with Zack Peter to dish on building the Meredith Marks luxury jewelry collection, her unorthodox marriage, and where she stand with co-star Jen Shah following her recent guilty plea. Keep up with her @meredithmarks and @ShopMeredithMarks Order some Housewives Watching Wine (in collab with… 2022-08-17T14:30:10Z

Marks has her own opinions on Shah and it sounds like she would have advised her against filming Housewives with her fraud case looming.

“Whether you are guilty or not, it is so easy to say something that could be spun to incriminate you,” Marks told Zack Peter on the August 17, 2022, episode of his podcast.

“I just think it’s kind of scary. I mean, I think it’s really gutsy that she stayed on. I do. I don’t think I could under those circumstances,” she continued.

Marks, who has a law degree, said that the decision to put things out in public — on television — is a “tricky boundary.”

“Once you open that door you can lose a lot of your rights and that’s very problematic so you have to be very very careful,” she explained.

Marks Said She Hasn’t Spoken With Shah Since She Pled Guilty

Although Marks supported Shah throughout the beginning stages of these legal issues — all of which was highlighted on RHOSLC season 3 — Marks told Peter that she and Shah have texted but the two have not spoken on the phone or in person since Shah’s July 2022 court appearance.

“Real Housewives” fans took to Reddit to react to Marks saying that she and Shah haven’t really been in touch. The reactions were very much a mixed bag.

“Meredith can try and spin this however she wants but I will never forget that she supported the obviously guilty Jen Shah. What a fool,” one person wrote.

“Idk. I think maybe Jen disengaged rather than Meredith. Jen was hellbent on claiming her innocence every chance she got last season. Even going as far as screaming like a lunatic about how she’s innocent. Then she flips the script and cops a plea? If I’m Jen, I’m laying LOW after all those theatrics,” someone else countered.

“LOL meredith is fake as f***,” a third Redditor added.

“I don’t blame Meredith for disengaging, she gave Jen the benefit of the doubt only for Jen to plead guilty,” a fourth comment read.

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Addresses Dina Manzo Feud Rumors