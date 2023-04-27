Real Housewives Husband Won’t Appear in New Season: REPORT

A Real Housewives husband is sitting out the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show – and it’s for a big reason. According to TMZ, Jen Shah’s husband, Sharrieff Shah, will not appear at all in the fourth season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” despite Bravo’s efforts to get him on camera.

The college football coach’s reported decision to sit out the season, which is currently filming, comes two months after his wife began serving a 6.5-year term in a federal prison in Texas after being charged in a widespread telemarketing scheme. In March 2023, Jen Shah’s prison sentence was reduced by one year, NBC News reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharrieff Shah is Reportedly Not Happy About How Bravo Treated His Wife

Jen and Sharrieff Shah met in college at the University of Utah and wed in 1994, according to People. They have two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, and the whole family has been featured on RHOSLC in the past.

Inside sources told TMZ that despite Jen Shah’s absence from the fourth season, Bravo producers approached Coach Shah to appear on-camera with the other RHOSLC husbands to talk about how he is handling things now that his wife is in prison. Other husbands on the show include Seth Marks, John Barlow, and Justin Rose.

The idea of having Coach talk about his wife’s legal troubles on camera is nothing new. In a past episode of RHOSLC, Coach opened up to the other husbands to admit that he has cried over the situation. “Some days that is painful and some days that’s hard and I cry,” he said in a season 3 episode, per Newsweek. “I cry because I can’t control the outcome, I can’t fix it. I can’t do what most men want to do for their wives and make it better.”

But TMZ reported that the Shahs mutually decided that Coach would not make any cameos in the fourth season. The insider also said that the decision was based on Coach Shah’s disappointment in how Bravo treated his wife after she was sentenced to prison in January 2023.

Heavy has reached out to Shah’s rep for comment but has not heard back.

Jen Shah Previously Called Out Bravo For Trying to Exploit Her Situation

Shah, 49, has repeatedly called out Bravo for trying to exploit her legal situation. In December 2022, Page Six reported that Shah’s lawyers advised her not to attend the RHOSLC season 3 reunion taping because the network had expected to discuss her whole storyline, including her legal situation. In an Instagram post, Shah also claimed Bravo disinvited her and then re-invited her to the reunion.

According to E! News, Bravo host Andy Cohen then attempted to line up a one-on-one interview with Shah. “I’m hoping to go talk to Jen this weekend,” Cohen told fans on “Radio Andy” in January 2023. “I’m hopeful that I can do that, sit down with her in front of some cameras, and deliver that to you.”

But Shah took to Instagram to shut that idea down, too. “I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story,” she wrote in February 2023. She added that she would not allow this chapter of her life to be “sensationalized and inaccurately conveyed.”

Coach Shah has spoken out on his wife’s behalf since she went to prison in February 2023. In March 2023, he posted a video to announce he would share her first two prison journal entries with fans. In her first entry, the RHOSLC star wrote about her painful goodbye to her husband of 28 years as she reported to prison.

