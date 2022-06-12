Fans React to Real Housewives Star’s Haircut: ‘Way Too Tame’

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah showed off a new look recently that garnered mixed reactions from fans. The RHOSLC cast member posted a couple of photos to her Instagram Story on June 7 that showed her long black locks chopped off and a short bob in its place.

The Bravolebrity posted a close-up of the new look, which was shared on social media and is available below:

However, it seems as though Shah’s short hairdo isn’t a permanent change as videos of her at an event a few days later showed the Bravo star back to her long, straight hair. Here is another angle of her short hair:

Bravo Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Shah’s Short Hair

The image circulating on social media received many reactions from fans, some of whom loved the short hair and thought it really suited her, while others criticized the Bravo star’s overall look. One person wrote, “Awful pic……” Another agreed, “Too photoshopped & what’s happening with the weird angle?” One comment stated, “This hair is wayyy too tame for her!”

Someone wrote, “When you spend all your time retouching your face that you forget to do your wrist.” Another added, “That’s a lot of tannish makeup compared to her skin tone on her wrist.” One commenter shared, “Cropped the hair line to avoid showing how horribly that wig is sitting.” One person stated, “She got that Michael Jackson nose!” while another added, “And the Rinna lips!”

Several fans made comments about Shah potentially going to prison depending on the verdict in her upcoming trial. “No hair extensions in jail,” one person wrote. “Low maintenance for prison. I dig it,” another added. Someone said, “She cut her hair short so when she goes to prison it will be easy to manage.”

For all the criticism, Shah’s look also got some support, with one person sharing a heart-eyes emoji and writing, “Ok now Jen you better Slay before going to jail.” One person wrote, “She looks so good, so much younger too.” Another added, “Love that hair on her.”

Shah’s Fraud Trial Is Coming Up Soon It Was Delayed Earlier in 2022

As RHOSLC viewers know well, Shah was arrested in March 2021 in the middle of filming the show. She was charged federally with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering as authorities argued that she was involved in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

Some of the co-conspirators in the case, including Shah’s assistant, have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Shah has said she’s innocent of the charges and is facing a trial in July 2022. She attempted to get charges dismisses on two occasions but was unsuccessful, and in the lead-up to her trial, her legal team filed a request to keep RHOSLC footage out of the proceedings. The jury selection for the Bravo star’s trial is set to begin on July 18.

