Fans Think Jen Shah Looks Unrecognizable in New Instagram Photo

Jen Shah is very active on social media, and often shares photos of herself with her 200,000 followers. The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star is currently in the midst of legal drama and has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, both in connection to a telemarketing scheme, according to Us Weekly.

If she is convicted, Shah could be looking at 30 years behind cars for wire fraud, and an additional 20 years for money laundering, the report indicates. Nevertheless, Shah is still a full-time Housewife, and stirs up plenty of drama on RHOSLC. She’s also still getting dolled up and enjoying her best life as she awaits her court date, which has been postponed to July 2022, according to Page Six.

On April 15, 2022, Shah took to Instagram to share a picture of herself after getting her hair and makeup done. “I got it right on the first try; this ain’t a threepeat baby,” she captioned the photo. It didn’t take long for “Real Housewives” fans to take to Reddit to react to the picture, which many felt didn’t look much like Shah at all.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several People Didn’t Recognize Shah on First Glance

Shah wore a multi-colored dress with a matching head wrap in the photo. Her long, brown hair was blown out smooth, and fell past her shoulders. She had on dramatic eyelashes, and complimented her look with a pair of large hoop earrings.

The reality star looked completely flawless, thanks in part to the incredible makeup artistry done by Adam Le Simmons. Nevertheless, some people thought that Shah looked totally different in the photo.

“I’m sorry, how do people think this is real? This is a whole different human,” one Redditor wrote on the platform, kicking off a new thread.

“Who is this?” another Reddit user wrote. Once someone said that it was Jen Shah, the Redditor responded, “no way!”

“Didn’t even know who it was. Had to click on the comments,” a third person added.

“She looks amazing. Whoever this person is supposed to be,” a fourth comment read.

“I had to really look to figure out who this was,” someone else said.

Shah Limited the Comments on Her Post

Despite the feedback on Reddit, Shah got some positive reactions on Instagram. It appears as though Shah was able to keep the negative comments at bay by limiting the amount of comments that she allowed on the post.

“You kill me with these LOOKS honey,” one Instagram comment read.

“You are serving Queen,” added another.

And while a lot of Instagram users praised Shah for her look, some still pointed out that she didn’t look like herself.

“I thought this was Kimora Lee Simmons. You are so dang gorgeous Jen,” one person wrote.

Shah is just the latest reality star to get called out for using too many filters — or Facetune. Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong has posted a few pics in which fans think she looks totally different, and so has former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

