Jen Shah Posts Video Message From Her Husband

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” alumna Jen Shah is nearly eight months into her 6.5-year prison sentence (after pleading guilty to fraud and money laundering charges in July 2022), and her husband Sharrieff “Coach” Shah is giving fans of the show an update on his wife’s time in prison.

In an October 5 Instagram post from Jen’s profile, Coach Shah spoke directly to the camera and explained how his wife was celebrating her 50th birthday in prison. He shared that while he never expected to be celebrating her 50th birthday under these circumstances, he still got her a gift that left her in tears.

“Today Jen Shah turned 50 years old and I can say honestly that we are not where I thought we would be when my wife turned 50, but I can also sit in front of you and say with complete conviction that we are exactly where God intended us to be,” Sharrieff explained.

Hear what gift Coach Shah got for his wife below.

Coach Shah Gave Jen Shah a Special Message for Her 50th Birthday

“For my wife’s 50th birthday, I contacted 50 of her family members and closest friends and asked them to write a birthday text or message to me, and I would give it to her. Well, she received them today. It was more than I could ever imagine.” Coach Shah explained in his Instagram video.

Coach Shah went on to explain that he spoke with his wife on the phone after sending her these special messages, and while they were only allowed to speak with each other for 10 minutes, “My wife cried and cried tears of joy and appreciation for at least six-and-a-half minutes, and all I kept saying was ‘See baby, we love you more than you think. You have not been forgotten.'”

Sharrieff then shared a few of the messages, including one from a close friend of his, one from one of Shah’s “healthcare providers”, and one from Jen’s sister.

“Just know that Jennifer was showered with love, and she was comforted today on this special day. We appreciate every single person who has prayed for us, who has sent beautiful thoughts our way, and who continue to love us unconditionally. We love you right back,” Sharrieff said to close out the video.

Jen Shah is ‘Friends’ With Elizabeth Holmes in Prison

One person Jen may have been able to celebrate her 50th birthday with is fellow inmate Elizabeth Holmes, who People reported in September 2023 has become friends with the former RHOSLC star while serving time at the same facility in Bryan, Texas.

“Their situations brought them together, and they have a good understanding of one another. They’re getting through it together,” a rep for Jen told the outlet.

Holmes was convicted on fraud charges and sentenced to 11 years in prison in late 2022, beginning her sentence a few months after Shah’s in May 2023. Holmes had her second child shortly before beginning her sentence, a daughter named Invicta, and according to Jen’s rep, the former snowflake-holder “met Elizabeth’s baby and held her”.

