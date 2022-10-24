Jen Shah’s RHOSLC Reunion Appearance in Question

Jen Shah, star of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” might not be attending the season 3 reunion, reports say.

A Decision About Jen Shah’s RHOSLC Reunion Attendance ‘Has Not Been Made Yet’

According to a report by Deadline, which spoke to multiple sources, “a decision about Shah’s appearance at the reunion has not been made yet and are awaiting her sentencing.”

She’s scheduled to be sentenced on December 15, but no date for the filming of the reunion has been made public yet.

Shah’s future with Bravo is also up in the air. Andy Cohen spoke briefly about Shah during the Ask Andy panel at BravoCon.

“Once we wrapped she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” Cohen said on stage to the fans.

This isn’t the first time Cohen has spoken out against Shah.

“I’m extremely upset about what she did. I’m also upset because, frankly, you get to know someone and you get to like them,” Cohen said on a July 13, episode of his Radio Andy.

Cohen was mum about whether Shah would return to the show when speaking to Entertainment Tonight at BravoCon.

“There’s not much to say about that except that I certainly have a lot of questions for her, and I would love to ask them and have the opportunity to do so,” Cohen told the outlet. “And I hope that we can figure that out.”

After Cohen’s comments began making the rounds, Shah spoke out on social media about the hypocrisy of her potentially being fired.

A fan tweeted, “teresa and her ex-husband literally got a spin-off when they did a crime. at what point do we stop letting the double standards for poc go on?” to which Shah replied, “That’s a great question…”

Giudice served 11 months of a 15-month sentence after being convicted of mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Shah plead guilty of “conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing” on July 11.

Heavy reached out to Shah’s reps for comment but has not received a response yet.

Jen Shah Denied Crashing BravoCon: ‘I’m Getting Paid for Bravocon, Stop Worrying About Where I’m At’

Anyone believing I crashed anyones party needs a reality check, I am the party, Also I’m getting paid for Bravocon, stop worrying about where I’m at. If I wasn’t at your event, party or panel then it wasn’t worth my time. Thank you for keeping my name in your mouth and trending. — Jen Shah (@TheRealJenShah) October 16, 2022

Several reports surfaced that Shah “crashed” BravoCon after getting spotted with RHOC’s Tamra Judge but not on any panel or fan meet-and-greets.

“Jen Shah showed up to my hotel room with an entourage, with a jewelry girl, a psychiatrist and an attorney. She came into my room and she saw my glam and she said, ‘Oh my God there’s glam here for me,'” Judge said on the Ultimate Girls Trip panel. “She said that she’s not going to jail and that she was going to crash the taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that night. She was very nice and sweet. She was a good time.”

She debunked those rumors by tweeting on October 15, “Anyone believing I crashed anyones party needs a reality check, I am the party, Also I’m getting paid for Bravocon, stop worrying about where I’m at. If I wasn’t at your event, party or panel then it wasn’t worth my time. Thank you for keeping my name in your mouth and trending.”

When Entertainment Tonight asked Cohen about Shah showing up to BravoCon he simply said, “She sure did.”

Shah fired back at Judge after she said she planned to crash WWHL.

“@tamrajudge you’re such a liar! We all know you really don’t have much going for yourself! So you insert yourself in business that doesn’t involve you! Just know you will reap what you sow love. The lies that you spew are disgusting for a moment of clout that won’t even get you anywhere! Right is right and wrong is wrong, and the fact that you have a platform to lie is disgusting! Keep it up love! Envy and jealousy doesn’t look good on you miss thing!”

