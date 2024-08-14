RHONJ Star Shares Video of Alternate Ending to Season 14

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” only ended on a low note if you watched the Bravo version that aired on TV.

The watch party “finale” filmed at Rails Steakhouse ended with a permanent cast divide. At the end of the non-reunion RHONJ wrap-up special, titled “Off the Rails,” nearly all of the cast members—including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jackie Goldschneider— made commentary about how there is no path forward for the group.

But cast “friend” Jennifer Fessler had another take on the situation. In an endcap scene that played on Peacock’s uncensored and extended version of the watch party episode and was posted by Fessler, the RHONJ “friend” pulled out her trusty guitar to perform an ode to RHONJ—and she didn’t miss a beat.

RHONJ Stars Reacted to Jenn Fessler’s Song

In the season-ending clip that aired on the Peacock streaming platform, Fessler sat in a confessional with her guitar as she told viewers she was going through “a creative phase.” “I wrote a very, very silly nothing little song about what’s been going on,” she teased.

She then began performing her original tune about the doomed 14th season of RHONJ. The song was about the cast divide, with a chorus that went, “Teams divided/pick your side and/ close your eyes and pray/Friendships changin’/ some worth savin’/ Season 14 R-H-O-N-J.”

She ended the tune with a plea that “season 15 will occur,” then slapped her guitar and cracked, “I’ll show you, ‘On Display!’”, a reference to Gorga’s 2011 single of that name.

On August 12, Fessler posted the clip to Instagram and revealed that her self-penned tune is titled “Teams Divided.” She also joked that she would be “opening the Eras Tour” for Taylor Swift.

Fans and friends reacted to Fessler’s song in the comment section.

“Dying 😂😍 so good!!” wrote RHONJ star Melissa Gorga.

“Fabulous!!! Magnificent!!! Phoebe Central perk vibes!! 👏 👏❤️❤️🔥🎉,” wrote Margaret Josephs.

“Soundtrack of our lives!” added co-star Danielle Cabral.

Jenn Fessler Previously Performed a Song on the RHONJ Season 14 Premiere

This isn’t the first time Fessler showed off her musical talent on RHONJ. On the season 14 premiere, titled “Birthday Bombshell,” the cast celebrated “Messy Fessy’s” birthday. But earlier in the episode, the RHONJ “friend” was shown at her home singing the song “Amazing Grace” as she strummed on her guitar.

Her husband, Jeff Fessler, walked in and cracked, “I thought I heard one of the cats screaming.”

Fessler also asked her daughter, Rachel, if she heard her playing the song. Rachel replied, “Yeah, I heard you. You’re just, like, so so bad.”

The RHONJ watch party song could be the last time fans see Fessler strumming on her guitar—on TV, anyway. The future of the Bravo reality show is in serious limbo. In addition, some fans think Fessler is done with the show after she walked out of a cast luncheon at Rails during the season finale.

In a June 2024 interview with The Daily Beast, Fessler said that while she hopes to be asked back to RHONJ, she “wouldn’t want to return to the situation as it is now.”

“I’m trying to figure it out, like everyone else is, all the time,” she admitted. “What’s going to happen? Who’s on the chopping block? …But I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

READ NEXT: Melissa Gorga Responds to Kathy Wakile’s ‘Petty’ Comments