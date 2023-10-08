Jennifer Pedranti Makes Claims About Tamra Judge’s Off-Camera Behavior During Reunion

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jennifer “Jenn” Pedranti discussed her castmate and former friend, Tamra Judge’s season 17 behavior on social media. According to Reality Blurb, Pedranti’s two October 4 Instagram Stories featured a screenshot of a Facebook comment wherein Pedranti stated that Judge acted friendly to her on the set of the RHOC season 17 reunion, which was filmed in September 2023.

Reality Blurb reported that Pedranti’s screenshot showed Judge responding to a social media user, who referenced that the Vena CBD co-owner denied the yoga instructor’s claim she “brought” her on the series for RHOC season 17 during the first part of the show’s reunion, which premiered on October 4. The commenter asserted that Judge did not have the power to ensure Pedranti got hired as an RHOC star. Judge seemed to appreciate the comment and noted that she had rejoined the cast for season 17 after a two-year absence. The 56-year-old, who had known Pedranti for about five years before becoming RHOC co-stars, also asserted that she and the mother of five “weren’t even close for over a year when [Pedranti] got cast.”

According to the screenshot, Pedranti took to the post’s comments section to state that she and Judge had positive interactions when the cameras were not filming during the RHOC season 17 reunion. Pedranti wrote that Judge shared she wanted to make amends with her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. As fans are aware, Judge repeatedly accused Boyajian of being unfaithful to Pedranti. The couple have denied the claims.

“You pinched my a** before we even walked into reunion, we were lined up outside to go in and film when I turned around you told me I looked beautiful and you loved me.. Then RIGHT after we wrapped reunion you came right up to me again crying out in front [of] the trailers. ‘I love you. I miss you. I want to make this right, I’ll talk to Ryan,’” wrote Pedranti.

The mother of five went on to say that she was upset with Judge’s assertion that they “were not friends.” She stated she had a close friendship with the Vena CBD co-founder. She also suggested that Judge gave her tips to help her become an RHOC star.

“I could remind you of more but what’s the point. I WAS YOUR FRIEND.. and a damn good one. You clearly can’t decide if you were my friend. And that’s okay, if that’s the way it is.. so be it,” stated Pedranti.

In the caption of the second Instagram Story, the 46-year-old told Judge “LEAVE ME [and] my relationship ALONE.”

“You don’t like me.. FINE! I’ve taken enough BS. It’s mean, it hurts.. trust me I got it. We were NOT friends,” stated the mother of five.

Jennifer Pedranti Discussed Becoming an RHOC Star

Pedranti discussed the process behind becoming an RHOC star in a July 2023 Instagram Story, as reported by Reality Blurb. In the Instagram Story, the yoga instructor stated Judge “submitted [her] name” to be a cast member on RHOC season 14 after spending time together at her former gym, CUT Fitness. Pedranti explained she “went through casting,” but the show’s producers chose former RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke for the role.

The 46-year-old also stated she was surprised when she was approached to join RHOC for season 17. She also said she expressed her concern that she would not be the right fit for the Bravo series as she and her ex-husband, William Pedranti, had just ended their relationship.

“I remember feeling flattered but expressing I was in the middle of a divorce. That I was dating, Will was dating someone and I was no longer a ‘housewife’ .. We talked for 30 more [minutes] and a Zoom call was set up! The rest is history!!!!” wrote the mother of five.

In an April 2023 Instagram Live, alongside her castmate Shannon Beador, Judge suggested she was unhappy when she found out that Pedranti was joining the RHOC season 17 cast. She explained that their “friendship got a little messy a couple years ago.”

“We weren’t on the best of terms when she came onto the show, so I was like ‘Are you freaking kidding me? Seriously?’” said Judge.

The mother of four acknowledged, however, that she “had referred [Pedranti] to the show years ago.”

“Braunwyn got it, it was against her and Braunwyn and she got it,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Interacting With Jennifer Pedranti After the Reunion

While recording the September 11 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts in A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge shared that Pedranti “was invited” to get dinner with her, Heather Dubrow, and Taylor Armstrong after filming the season 17 reunion. According to Judge, the mother of five accepted the invitation but did not show up to the dinner.

“Jenn was invited as well, I had a talk with her, like, outside as we were getting ready to get into our cars to go. I said, ‘Come with us.’ And she was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to go,’ and then never showed up,” said Judge.

Judge suggested she believed Boyajian had convinced his girlfriend to not go to the dinner.

“I believed he showed up at the end to pick her up, which I don’t understand because we have cars,” said Judge. “That probably means she didn’t go because of that.”