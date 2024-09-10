Jenn Pedranti Says RHOC Co-Star ‘Reported’ Her to Network

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jennifer Pedranti isn’t holding back. Pedranti jumped into the comment section after her co-star Tamra Judge’s name came up in the September 6 episode of Bravo star Scheana Shay’s DearMedia podcast “Scheananigans”, with RadioAndy host Kiki Monique on as the guest.

“I come out one day [while attending Tom Girardi’s trial], I turn my phone on, and I’m seeing these DMs come in from Tamra,” Monique told Shay in a podcast clip that was posted to the “Scheananigans” TikTok page. “And she was like ‘Were you just hosting RadioAndy?’ I said, ‘Uh, no I’m at the Tom Girardi trial. Why?’ and she goes ‘Were you hosting when someone called in and called Alexis a whore and said that I was a piece of s***?'”

Monique added, “Then [Judge] was like ‘I was so mad I contacted Andy.’ Then I was like, ‘What? Are you trying to get us fired from our jobs?'”

Pedranti then joined the conversation, commenting on the TikTok, “I need my job as well. She just did the same thing to me.. best of luck to you both 💕.”

Vicki Gunvalson Chimed in With Her Thoughts

Former RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson also chimed in, commenting on a “Scheananigans” Instagram post with the same clip, “Typical Tamra! 😮.” Gunvalson and Judge have been at odds recently after Gunvalson made claims about Judge’s relationship with her daughter Sidney.

Pedranti, meanwhile, had more to say on Twitter. The fan account @MadBeefs shared screenshots of messages reportedly from Judge on September 9 which read, “I did not try to get Kiki fired 🤦🏼‍♀️ Jesus this is just crazy,” and “But I was referring to someone on my cast that was commenting horrible things about me and my husband, then when I reported it to bravo (we are not allowed to do it per our contract). She’s crying to people saying I’m trying to get her fired 🤦🏼‍♀️.”

Pedranti then replied to these tweets with a message of her own, writing, “No tears here.. and if I were crying, you would see ACTUAL tears. I love people who do use their platform to ‘trash’ people… MOB, put a hit on me, going to jail, It’s Dark, He’a a criminal… but when someone makes a comment about her… she calls and reports it. ✌️.”

Jenn Pedranti is Getting Ready for the Reunion

@MadBeefs responded to Pedranti, telling her, “We give you a pass to say the nastiest things at the reunion queen ❤️,” to which Pedranti responded, “Thank you. So over this bully BS.”

Although RHOC is still in the middle of its 18th season airing, Judge confirmed that the reunion taping is coming soon in a September 3 Instagram story Q & A while recovering from plastic surgery.

“I can’t give the exact day away obviously but it is next month. Coming up pretty soon, so I’m hoping, well, I’ve been told that all of this is going to heal. My neck hurts really bad, really feels like it’s burnt,” Judge said, referencing the pain of her recovery.

