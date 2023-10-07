Real Housewives Star is ‘Not Sorry’ For Controversial Reunion Look

A “Real Housewives of New York City” star is unapologetic for her season 14 reunion look.

Days after the new cast for the revamped Bravo reality show debuted their glam reunion looks, cast member Jenna Lyons said she’s “not sorry” for wearing jeans to the usually-formal cast event.

Lyons, 54, is the former creative director and president of J. Crew, but her reunion look received mixed reviews from fans.

Jenna Lyons’ $4,000 RHONY Reunion Look Featured Levi’s Jeans

For their first-ever RHONY reunion, co-stars Erin Lichy, Ubah Hasan, Jessel Tank, Sai De Silva, and Brynn Whitfield all wore glamorous dresses as they sat down with host Andy Cohen.

But Lyons went rogue with Levi’s jeans paired with a black Saint Laurent jacket and tie and a Thom Browne button-down blouse, per BravoTV.com. The fashion guru paired the look with Dries Van Noten sandals and jewelry from Ultimate Diamond. The price tag for Lyons’ more casual reunion look came to $4,195, per @bravoknowledge.

Lyons received a big reaction for her reunion look, not all of it positive.

According to People, Lyons responded to an Instagram commenter who wrote: “@jennalyonsnyc this is a real housewives reunion not an American eagles jeans campaign.”

“The reunion — yes I wore jeans and I am not sorry,” Lyons clapped back.

But some fans still thought Lyons should be sorry for daring to defy the reunion rulebook.

“She should be!” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

Others felt the “cost” of Lyons’ reunion look has nothing to do with it, but that “respect does.”

“It’s not about the outfit look… it’s a beautiful look. It’s more about the formality. Jeans are not formal and a reunion is a bit like a last hurrah party. Like wearing jeans to a wedding…. Just cause you can doesn’t mean you should,” another fan wrote.

Others were happy to see Lyons dress in a way that she’s comfortable instead of wearing a “tacky pageant gown.”

“I don’t get why everyone is in an uproar about her outfit, she didn’t want to wear an over the top Disney princess dress to sit on a couch all day, so what?” one fan wrote.

Another fan pointed out that Luons has had a “consistent style” all season. “Why would anyone be surprised that she rocked that awesome personal style at the reunion??? This is her being ‘on brand’ and she looks great!” the fan wrote.

“What is there to be sorry about?! She killed the look!” another agreed.

Jenna Lyons Wore Jeans to Other Important Events

Lyons appears to love her Levi’s. In September 2022, she shared a video of a haul of vintage Levi’s 505s. She also wears the brand frequently. Lyons wore vintage jeans to the RHONY season 14 premiere party in July, as seen in photos and videos posted by Bravo.

And as far back as 2014, when she was still working for J. Crew, Lyons wore rolled-up boyfriend jeans to a company event, per photos shared by jeansstories.com

In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, Lyons revealed that her “Sunday uniform” is anchored by denim.

“Levi’s and a white shirt,” she said. “It’s the same every day now I’ve peeled off my permanent pandemic sweatpants. I’m still finding shoes and makeup novel. If it’s cold, I’ll throw on my Suzie Kondi cashmere sweater. I can barely afford them, but my God is it worth it.”

