Jenna Lyons Responds to ‘Kickback’ from RHONY Castmates

“The Real Housewives of New York City” wrapped the first season of its new era in October 2023. Now, in a November 21 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, RHONY star Jenna Lyons is reacting to a moment of blowback she got from her co-stars during the season.

“You love to give gifts, and everyone thought you had a secret plan or something,” host Fallon said.

“I love giving gifts. I love getting gifts, it’s part of my love language,” Lyons explained, “I gave the girls a bunch of gifts, and they assumed that I was giving them for a promotion which was not the case. They were things that I loved, brands that I wanted to promote, or like help and support. And I got a lot of kickback.”

Fallon called Lyons’ co-stars’ reactions “odd”, and Lyons added that the gifts “were nice. I did a total of what was in there. That was a really expensive gift.”

Throughout season 14 of RHONY, fans saw Lyons first gifting lingerie to her castmates while the group was staying at Erin Lichy’s Hamptons house. At the time, all of the other ladies were appreciative of the gift except for Jessel Taank, who said her lingerie made her look like a Christmas tree. In an August 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, Taank had the lingerie framed and regifted it to host Andy Cohen, who brought it to BravoCon 2023 to display for fans.

A few episodes later, Lyons gave her co-stars each a box full of gifts while at Brynn Whitfield’s Christmas wreath-making event. Whitfield called the “bulk” gifting “weird” in a confessional, while Sai De Silva told Lyons “Your sponsored gifts are very nice,” and claimed Lyons had an “ulterior motive” in a confessional.

Before her “Tonight Show” interview was over, Fallon was sure to ask Lyons if she would be returning to RHONY for season 15. Lyons tried to dodge the question, answering as if he was asking her to return to “The Tonight Show”. Eventually, Lyons shared “I don’t have an answer, I genuinely don’t know.”

Cohen spoke about Lyons’ future with the franchise on his SiriusXM radio show in October 2023, saying at the time, “I hope [she comes back]. I hope so. I think her girlfriend is a little camera shy, so that’s a challenge, but I do really hope she does. She’s been great, to see [new layers of her personality] peeled back. And this last episode, to see her interaction with her son. Felt very loving and great, and [I] would love to see more of that.”

Lyons appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in October 2023 and explained how she made the decision to join RHONY in the first place.

“[Cohen and I] had a come to Jesus. We knew each other prior, and at the very end we were getting ready to do the final decision, and he and I spoke on the phone. He said he didn’t want to convince me, he was like ‘You have to make the decision on your own because it’s a really vulnerable situation, and anything you don’t want people to know they will know,'” Lyons shared.

The former J.Crew boss also spoke about the RHONY fandom, saying, “These fans are like forensic scientists. If any of you are out there, I know you, I know you know everything.”

