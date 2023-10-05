Jenna Lyons Reveals ‘Real Housewives’ Star She’d Love to Style

Jenna Lyons named the Real Housewives star she’d “love” to style – and it wasn’t her answer that was as surprising as much as the reason for it.

In a September 2023 podcast interview, the “Real Housewives of New York City” star was asked who from the Bravo franchise could use the most help in the style department – and she named “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” OG Kyle Richards.

Lyons had a 27-year career at J. Crew which culminated when she was named the creative director and president of the fashion retailer. She was once described as “the woman who dresses America,” according to The New Yorker.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenna Lyons Cracked a Joke About Kyle Richards

Since joining RHONY in 2022, Lyons has given fashion advice to her co-stars. She once scolded co-star Jessel Taank for wearing two graphic designer labels at once. “You can’t wear Alexander Wang on your back and Balenciaga on your bag,” Lyons told her co-star ahead of a night out.

During a September episode of the “Who What Wear” podcast, host Hillary Kerr asked Lyons the burning question: “Out of all the Housewives, is there anyone you’d love to style? Any franchise, any era.”

Lyons, who is openly gay, hesitated a bit and then said, “Oh God, I love all of them, but any franchise, any era, not just mine? I mean, the one I want to get my hands on is Kyle Richards. Because I think Kyle is coming over to my team, so I think she needs a little help.”

The comment about Richards coming over to Lyons’ “team” comes amid rumors that the RHOBH star had an affair with country singer Morgan Wade. Richards has denied any romantic involvement with Wade, but has since separated from Mauricio Umansky, her husband of 27 years, People reported in July .

Fans reacted to Lyons’ comment about styling Richards, and many agreed it probably wouldn’t land well with the Real Housewives veteran.

“Oooof Kyle is not going to like this 🤣,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Kyle is about to be sooooooo pissed lmfao I want to see this unfold at bravocon 😂😂😂😂😂 Jenna Jenna, messy messy lmao 😂😂,” another agreed.

‘Brings new meaning to “Goodbye Kyle” 🤭🤭🤭 I LIVE FOR JFL,” a third chimed in.

But others defended the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’ s style. “I feel like Kyle gets better and better over time tho likes she’s out there looking like a snack these days,” one fan wrote.

As of this writing, Richards has not commented on Lyons’ remark about styling her.

Kyle Richards Previously Revealed Why She Doesn’t Employ a Stylist

Well before Lyon’s shady comment about Richards’ style, the RHOBH star told Hello! she doesn’t use a stylist. “I’m sure people are like, ‘Yeah you can tell!’ but no, never had one,” Richards said in July 2022. “I don’t travel with a glam squad either.”

“When I’m working, I like to be well put together, I like color,” the mom of four added of her style. “I go with my mood. Some days I want to be conservative, some days more edgy.”

Richards noted that she feels like she does “better” with her style when she goes on trips because there’s an itinerary and she can think her style plan out ahead of time.

In a separate interview, Richards told Vogue her style has evolved over her many years on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Sometimes, when there are flashbacks to the first season, I’m horrified by what I’m wearing,” she admitted to the outlet. “However, there are some items that I’ll always love, like good jeans, sneakers, sweaters from The Elder Statesman, and kaftans. People make fun of my kaftans, but I think they’re really chic and remind me of yacht holiday photos by Slim Aarons. Although I adore handbags, power-shoulder dresses, and jewelry, my style is actually extremely casual.”

