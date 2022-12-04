RHONY Star Talks Cast Reaction to Lizzy Savetsky’s Exit

The new “Real Housewives of New York” cast is already delivering on the drama.

While speaking with Page Six in an interview published on Dec. 3, new RHONY star Jenna Lyons revealed how the cast reacted when Lizzy Savetsky announced her exit from the reboot after just a few weeks of filming.

“I think everyone was surprised,” the former J. Crew executive told Page Six.

Lyons continued, “I think, you know, it’s a complicated situation, but I’m really, like, for sure [wishing] the best [for her].”

In March 2022, Bravo executive Andy Cohen announced to Variety that “The Real Housewives of New York” would be looking a little different in upcoming seasons: the network has decided to split the franchise into two separate shows, one featuring an entirely new group of women, like Lyons, and one featuring “legacy” cast members like Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan.

The cast of the new show was announced during BravoCon 2022 while the “legacy” cast has not yet been confirmed publicly. The new “Real Housewives of New York” cast will feaure Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

Lizzy Savetsky Said That She Was Exiting the Show Due to Antisemitism

Although Savetsky was initially supposed to be a part of the reboot cast, she announced via Instagram in November 2022 that she would be stepping away from the show due to the antisemitic hate comments she received.

“I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC,” Savetsky wrote in the statement. “As a proud Orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in the series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience.”

The post continued, “Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family. I’m looking forward to my next chapter. Stayed tuned–and thank you for your support!”

One Former ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Is Excited About the Reboot

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in June 2022, Dorinda Medley, who starred on “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 7 through 12, admitted that she’s excited about the franchise’s facelift.

“I’m excited for the reboot,” Medley told the outlet at the time.

She continued, “I still like the old girls, and I’m really excited about seeing who they choose as the new girls and the new life they live in New York as young girls, young mothers, businesswomen, the diversity, because we need to see that.”

Andy Cohen also seemed to agree with Medley’s sentiment during an interview with People at BravoCon 2022.

“I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we’re allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we’re going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we’ve been following for however many years,” Cohen told the outlet.

