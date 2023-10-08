Jenna Lyons Shows How Much Her Son Has Grown Up in Rare Photos

Jenna Lyons shared photos of her son Beckett in honor of his birthday. On October 3, 2023, the “Real Housewives of New York City” posted three separate tributes on Instagram as her son marked his last year before adulthood.

Lyons was married to artist Vincent Mazeau from 2022 to 2011 and they welcomed their only child in 2006, according to Today.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenna Lyons Shared Photos of Beckett as a Baby & How He Looks Today

Lyons is known for her long career as president and creative director at J. Crew, but she’s also a mother of a teenage son.

In honor of her only son’s birthday, Lyons posted an Instagram slideshow that first featured a photo of her son as a baby, wearing a knit striped hat and scarf. A second pic showed the boy as a toddler with whiskers and a painted nose. Next up, the tow-headed tot wore black checkered Vans as he posed with a backpack on his back. Another pic showed a slightly older Beckett buried in sand at the beach.

“Happy happy happy birthday to my beautiful boy 🎉🥰🎉💯🎁💝💞😘💖💝🎁17 years old … I can’t ….these pics feel like yesterday -I LOVE U 😍,” Lyons captioned the photos.

Round 2 of the slideshow featured a series of photos of Beckett in his early teen years, posing with his stylish mama.

“So many pics with me cause that’s the only way I can get him to let me take a pic 😩- love you Beckett !!! Happy 17th !!!! you are the BEST 💖💖💖💖💖,” Lyons captioned the post.

The final batch of photos featured Beckett posing with Lyons’ girlfriend, Cass Bird, and later showing off a unique tuxedo-style wetsuit. A final photo showed Beckett cuddling an orange-striped cat. “All grown up _ I can’t stand it,” Lyons wrote.

Fans and friends reacted to the photos, including Lyon’s RHONY co-star Erin Lichy, who wrote, “So sweet ❤️ in every way ❤️❤️.”

Jenna Lyons Is Close to Her Son Beckett

Longtime fans know that Lyons had her son in the spotlight when he was just five years old when a photo of her painting his nails pink landed in a J. Crew catalog. According to People, Lyons said at the time, “Lucky for me, I ended up with a boy whose favorite color is pink.”

She also shut down mom-shamers who took issue with her mother-son moment.

“It was an innocuous slice-of-motherhood moment that wound up becoming a subject of debate on national television,” she said. “Everyone with kids of their own was saying ‘are you kidding me?’ All boys and girls want to do what their parents are doing, I paint my son’s toenails all the time.”

Lyons has talked about her son in other interviews. In an interview with Cherrybombe.com, the former fashion executive revealed that she couldn’t part with a Christmas ornament her son had made for her, even though it was no longer functional.

“My son made me an ornament one year and it’s just the cutest thing, it literally was a snow globe, but all the water has come out,” she said. “I could still put it on and it’s the cutest and he made it when he was in, I don’t know, kindergarten, but still, it will always be… I mean, anyone who’s a parent knows, when your kid makes something and gives it to you, it’s like the Holy Grail.

Despite her wealth, Lyons made the decision not to send her son to a private New York City school. She spoke about it on an RHONY season 14 episode.

“I’m trying not to spoil Beckett. It’s so hard. ….I also think if you put them in a place where everyone around them is privileged then that’s all they know,” she told her co-stars, per The Daily Mail. “These kids have private planes. They all are like traveling to Greece for the holidays. It’s like the money is insane and it’s not real life. Listen, I’m not perfect at it. Even my son has said I have a warped sense of money.”

