Bravo Star Called Out by Fans for Putting Her Daughter on Cameo

It’s normal for reality stars to have Cameo accounts for fans to pay for personalized videos from their favorite Bravolebrity but many fans called out Jennie Nguyen after they found out that her 9-year-old daughter now has a Cameo account.

Nguyen has been very open in the past about her daughter Karlyn’s many talents, including her musicals and comedic skills, and the former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star also shared that her daughter is a published author.

Karlyn Tran, 9, published a children’s book called “The Mysterious Forest,” in August 2021. She is the youngest of Nguyen’s and her husband Duy’s three children after 15-year-old Atlas and 12-year-old Triton. Tran’s description on Cameo states, “Real housewives of Salt Lake, Author, Professional Joke Teller, Scientist, 9 Years Old.”

Fans Were Quick to Blast the Former Real Housewives Star for the Move

It didn’t take long for fans to discuss the news that Nguyen’s daughter was on Cameo and the former Bravo star was criticized for allowing the 9-year-old on the platform. “This is embarrassing,” one person wrote. Another added, “It’s f****** gross. Jennie suuuuucks.”

Someone asked, “Who the hell would actually buy this? Her kid had like a few minutes of collective screen time and now she’s a grade z celebrity? Weird.” Another person commented, “I love this kid but putting her on Cameo is cruel AF. You have NO IDEA where those videos will end up or who will own them or for what-she’s a child ffs! Jennie is an absolute mess of a human being man..”

One person wrote in quote marks, “‘People may be mad at me, but they love my daughter! Let me exploit her for vicarious validation and fame.'” Another person’s reaction was, “Holy s***, this is not it.” A few people expressed surprise that minors were allowed to be on Cameo, as one person asked, “Why does Cameo even allow this???” Another agreed, “That should be illegal.”

Someone commented that Nguyen’s daughter listed a “24 hr turnaround” on the requested videos. “Doesn’t the kid have, you know, school and kid things to do?” they asked. Heavy reached out to Nguyen’s team for a comment but did not receive a response.

Nguyen Previously Expressed That Her Daughter Is Very Outgoing & Said She Would Be a Future Housewife

Nguyen previously shared with Bravo that her daughter Karlyn is very outspoken and confident. “She has a very complex palate,” Nguyen said on the RHOSLC After Show. “Pho is her favorite dish, and because I’m throwing an event, and it’s a pho event, I was like, okay, my best buddy will let me know whether this is good—she’s not going to sugarcoat it.”

She said her daughter would be open about the food if it “sucks” and that she has “no filter whatsoever. That’s what you’re going to love about her.” She also said that her youngest would be “your next future Housewife.”

As viewers know, Nguyen was fired by Bravo in January 2022 over some resurfaced social media posts from 2020. The RHOSLC star shared some controversial images and graphics on her Facebook during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

