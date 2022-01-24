Fans Slam Jennie Nguyen After Domestic Violence Admission

Fans blasted “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennie Nguyen after she admitted to violence against her husband.

In season 2, episode 18 of RHOSLC, Jennie made an admission that had fans up in arms and it comes at a time that Jennie is already under fire for social media posts.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Jennie Admitted to Needing ‘Anger Management’ After Breaking Her Husband’s Ribs During an Argument

During the episode, Jennie admitted to having an anger problem and in a past argument broke her husband Duy Tran’s ribs.

“I have anger issues,” she said. “For a whole year, I went to anger management because I can’t control my temper. One night, I [kept] throwing s**t at my husband and I actually broke his ribs.”

The whole thing came up when she was referring to her friendship with Mary Cosby who she was upset with for mentioning her “slanted eyes” in a previous episode.

“The first step in controlling my anger is to forgive and to let go,” she said on the show. “So, for Mary, I am going to do that and make sure that we get along when we are in the same room.”

Viewers of RHOSLC Accused Jennie of Being ‘Violent’ For Committing ‘Domestic Abuse’ & Fans Are ‘Genuinely Worried’

The viewers of the show took offense to her admission and voiced it in a Reddit thread titled “Jennie’s domestic abuse.”

“I came here thinking ‘surely this sub must be going nuts over Jennie’s admission of domestic abuse against her husband,'” the original poster wrote. “And all I’ve seen are a few comments. WHAT THE F**K WAS THAT??? She admitted to DOMESTIC ABUSE!! and like… pretty bad abuse, at that. Between all the racism that’s been uncovered about her this week and now this!! I cannot believe bravo has given this woman a platform or denounced her reprehensible behavior yet.”

Other Reddit users chimed in agreeing with the poster’s assessment of Jennie.

“Calling Black people violent, meanwhile she’s out here breaking ribs,” someone wrote.

“Dude, it’s truly viscerally upsetting,” someone else wrote. “My husband and I turned to each other SHOCKED at the casualness of her mentioning it. She is a f***ked up person. She needs to GTFO. I am genuinely worried for her children knowing she is capable of being that violent.”

“I’ve been thinking about this all fkn morning,” another fan wrote. “She was so so so casual in ‘oh yeah well I broke my husbands ribs so I went to anger management’. I’ve one time, over a decade ago, hit my partner while massively hormonal and pregnant and it haunts me regularly (and this is the first time I’ve ever actually typed it out and I want to throw up from doing so). I can’t imagine saying this shit on tv and not thinking much about what was done. My god. And now I feel bad for Duy.”

Andy Cohen Says Issues With Jennie’s Posts Will Be Addressed ‘Very Soon’

Fans have been upset about Andy Cohen’s lack of discussion about the social media posts, and he says that’s due to “Watch What Happens Live” being tape-delayed, according to Page Six.

“People were very upset about the lack of discussion on last night’s episode relating to Jennie’s disgusting and upsetting posts, and I’ve also seen all the tweets wanting to know what’s being done about those posts,” he said while appearing on his SiriusXM show, “Radio Andy.” “I just want to say, in case anyone doesn’t realize it, that there are many serious discussions happening right now about everything — about everything,” Cohen stressed. “And I can’t address the situation right now, but it will be addressed very soon, and thank you for your patience.”

Jennie’s co-stars, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, and Jen Shah have unfollowed her and posted statements in regards to the posts.

Jennie also posted an apology on her Instagram.

“I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused,” she wrote on January 19, 2022.

READ NEXT: Fans Blast Ramona Singer for Her ‘Tone Deaf’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day Post