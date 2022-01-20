RHOSLC Fans Demand Jennie Nguyen’s Firing After Racist Posts Resurface

Another cast member from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is in hot water.

Weeks after Mary Cosby was slammed for racially insensitive comments she made about two of her co-stars, newcomer cast member Jennie Nguyen is being called out for a series of controversial posts she shared on Facebook nearly two years ago.

The since-deleted posts and memes were shared on Nguyen’s social media account in 2020 during Black Lives Matters protests following the death of George Floyd, with racist phrasing that included “BLM thugs,” according to Page Six. Nguyen has since deleted the anti-Black Lives Matter posts, but they resurfaced online this week.

One of the posts aimed at protesters read: “Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week.” Another stated, “Being white doesn’t make you racist and being black doesn’t make you a slave being an idiot however comes in both colors,” according to Insider. Nguyen also posted anti-COVID vaccine messages.

Jennie Nguyen Apologized For Her Offensive Posts

After the posts resurfaced, Nguyen posted an apology on Instagram and revealed that she deactivated the Facebook account in question last year, presumably before she joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

“I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today,” the mom of three wrote on January 19. “At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

Nguyen added that she is still trying to learn about “perspectives different from my own.”

“I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused,” she concluded, adding the hashtag #hateisavirus.

Nguyen disabled all comments on the post.

RHOSLC Fans Are Calling For Jennie Nguyen to Be Fired

During her debut season on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Nguyen confronted Mary Cosby for saying she had “slanted eyes” and advised her co-star to “take some responsibility” for her “racist” comments.

“Right now, there is a lot of Asian hate. Take responsibility for your words,” she told Cosby.

But now, fans of the show think Nguyen needs to take some responsibility for the offensive comments and memes that she shared.

A Change.org petition has been started to demand Nguyen’s firing from RHOSLC. Other viewers have hit social media to threaten to boycott Bravo if Nguyen isn’t let go from the reality show.

“Whew. #RHOSLC is filled with vile cast members. Those posts from Jennie are absolutely DISGUSTING and she should be FIRED IMMEDIATELY,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I will never watch @bravo again if they don’t fire Jennie from #rhoslc,” came another tweet. “Had she said negative remarks about the #LQBTG community she would have been gone by now. What’s up @Andy.”

“All I know is @andy@ShedMedia1@BravoTV had better be FIRING Jennie from #RHOSLC Or they’re in for a rude awakening and a series boycott!” another wrote.

Another commenter retweeted some of Nguyen’s hateful memes and wrote, “We can’t stand for this behavior. @JennieNguyenLuv needs to be fired. There is a difference between political affiliation and hate. Jennie is filled with hate and has no right being on TV. Do not give her a platform. #RHOSLC.”

The third season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” recently began filming, according to Us Weekly.

