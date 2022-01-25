Bravo Has Fired Jennie Nguyen Following Several ‘Offensive’ Social Media Posts

Bravo has announced it has cut ties with “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennie Nguyen following offensive social media posts.

On January 25, 2022, Bravo released a statement via Instagram revealing the future of Jennie with the network.

Bravo Announced It’s ‘Ceased Filming’ With Jennie & She Has Been Removed as a Cast Member of RHOSLC

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’ We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our process to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

The statement comes after fans called out Andy Cohen for avoiding talking about Jennie on a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” He later addressed the issues on his podcast revealing the WWHL episode was pre-recorded.

“People were very upset about the lack of discussion on last night’s episode relating to Jennie’s disgusting and upsetting posts, and I’ve also seen all the tweets wanting to know what’s being done about those posts,” he said while appearing on his SiriusXM show, “Radio Andy.” “I just want to say, in case anyone doesn’t realize it, that there are many serious discussions happening right now about everything — about everything,” Cohen stressed. “And I can’t address the situation right now, but it will be addressed very soon, and thank you for your patience.”

Jennie Apologized for the Offensive Social Media Posts & Claimed She Has ‘Since Learned How Offensive and Hurtful My Words Were’

On January 19, 2022, Jennie issued an apology on her Instagram page in regards to the posts.

“I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were. It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own,” Nguyen continued. “I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

The posts, which were made in 2020 during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, show Jennie sharing jokes and memes using phrases like “BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs,” according to Page Six.

Jennie Is Also Under Fire by Fans for Admitting “Breaking” Her Husband’s Ribs in Anger

In season 2, episode 18 of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”, Jennie made an admission that had fans up in arms.

“I have anger issues,” she said. “For a whole year, I went to anger management because I can’t control my temper. One night, I [kept] throwing s**t at my husband and I actually broke his ribs.”

Fans took to Reddit to bash her for the admission.

“I came here thinking ‘surely this sub must be going nuts over Jennie’s admission of domestic abuse against her husband,’” the original poster wrote in the since-deleted post. “And all I’ve seen are a few comments. WHAT THE F**K WAS THAT??? She admitted to DOMESTIC ABUSE!! and like… pretty bad abuse, at that. Between all the racism that’s been uncovered about her this week and now this!! I cannot believe bravo has given this woman a platform or denounced her reprehensible behavior yet.”

The RHOSLC season 2 reunion has already been filmed and the season is currently airing so it will be interesting to see how the network handles the upcoming episodes featuring Jennie.

