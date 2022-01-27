Jennie Nguyen Makes Revelation After Being Fired for Offensive Social Media Posts

Former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennie Nguyen has spoken out for the first time since she was fired by Bravo over offensive social media posts.

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, Jennie took to Instagram Live to reveal her side of the story surrounding the Facebook posts which ultimately caused Bravo to cut ties with her on January 25.

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’” Bravo said in their statement.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Jennie Blames Her ‘Social Media Team’ for Offensive Posts but Also Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ for Them

On her Instagram Live, Jennie says her social media team was responsible for sharing the posts on her non-verified Facebook page, which has since been deactivated.

“I just want you to understand that, during that time, I had a team of people that [were] helping me. Whether they posted [or] I posted, it doesn’t really matter at this point,” she said on her Instagram live according to Page Six. “For me, it’s on my account and I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted.”

The posts, made in 2020 before she was a cast member of the show, centered around the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I know I hurt a lot of people. My viewpoint during that time in 2020 was emotional and it brings back a lot of memories during that time when we went through such a tragic, terrible year,” she said, according to the outlet.

Jennie did the Instagram Live video with her friend, Michael by her side.

“Over time, I did have to educate her on the whole Black Lives Matter and everything like that because I’m a gay black man, so I live it every day,” Michael said, according to Page Six. “Anybody that’s saying she paid him to be there or she pulled the friend card, I see all your comments.”

He went on to assure the viewers she is not a racist.

“But here’s the reality,” he said, according to the outlet. “I know Jennie and I know her character and I know the person that she is inside. She’s not a racist.”

Jennie Says She Is a ‘Proud’ Republican Who Supports ‘My Law Enforcement’ in Instagram Live Video

Jennie went on to explain her political views in her Instagram Live video.

“I want you to understand that my political stance, I still support that. I’m very proud to be a Republican. I am proud to be able to say I have the freedom of speech, too, and to have an opinion,” she said.

“I don’t tolerate violence but I do support my law enforcement. I know with every profession, there’s good and there’s bad. I don’t support the bad. I don’t support the brutality with black people or with any race,” she elaborated. “But I do support my law enforcement, but that doesn’t make me racist. To support my political stance, that does not make me a racist. I want you to understand that.”

The Facebook show Jennie sharing jokes and memes using phrases like “BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs,” according to Page Six.

The outlet shared screenshots of some of Jennie’s posts, including one that reads, “Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week. Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property. And you still think Police Officers are the problem. You are an idiot.”

READ NEXT: Bravo Has Fired Jennie Nguyen Following ‘Offensive’ Social Media Posts