Jennifer Aydin Dishes on Text Exchange With Andy Cohen About RHONJ

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin is opening up about an interaction she had with Bravo producer Andy Cohen.

In the October 21 episode of “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson‘s podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Aydin discussed her future on the Bravo series. She referenced that she said she would be coming back to RHONJ following its 14th season during an October 2024 Instagram Live.

“Somebody was just very rude and said something like, you know, ‘Can’t wait until you’re not back on the show.’ And I’m just like reading it and it passes my eye. And I just respond, like, ‘Sorry to break it to you, but I am coming back. Sorry,'” said Aydin on Gunvalson’s podcast.

Aydin clarified that Bravo has not yet renewed her or any of her castmates’ RHONJ contracts after season 14. She also expressed frustration that publications began reporting that she had confirmed her return to RHONJ. According to Aydin, her comment “wasn’t really a confirmation” that she would be coming back. She then stated that she was “mortified” when Cohen addressed her remark during an October 2024 episode of his radio show, “Andy Cohen Live.” According to Page Six, Cohen said, “We’ve made no decisions on ‘The Real Housewives [of New Jersey]’.”

“I wish [Aydin] well. Wait ’til Bravo or I say something,” continued Cohen on his radio program.

While speaking to Gunvalson, Aydin said she texted Cohen after she listened to his radio show.

“So I texted Andy. I said ‘First of all Andy, I just really want to clarify.’ I told him the situation. ‘I did not confirm but I did respond, like, sorry to break it to you, I am coming back. Yes, as a snarky comeback,'” said Aydin on Gunvalson’s podcast. “‘And until you guys tell me something otherwise, I am rolling with the vibe that I am still a Housewife. Hence, I’m coming back.’ And he said, ‘I knew it had to be some kind of explanation. Thanks for clarifying.'”

According to Aydin, Cohen also informed her that “no decisions have been made” about the future of RHONJ. In addition, Aydin said Cohen told her to “Tell people we’ve spoken — no decisions have been made.”

Jennifer Aydin Spoke About Her Plans If She Did Not Return to RHONJ

Aydin spoke about the possibility of Bravo not renewing her RHONJ contract after season 14 during a July 2024 interview with the Daily Mail.

“For me, there’s no fear. You know, people sit there, like, ‘Oh what if you didn’t have the show?’ I mean, I don’t know. I guess I’ll go back to counting my Ferraris. And all of my bathrooms. Go back to my fabulous life,” said Aydin to the Daily Mail.

During the October 2024 “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast” episode, Aydin shared that she intended to release a podcast in the near future. As fans are aware, several of Aydin’s RHONJ castmates already host podcasts, including Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Fessler.

“I’m working on my own podcast actually,” said Aydin on Gunvalson’s podcast. “I feel like I’ve got the gift of gab people. I feel like I have a lot to offer.”

Margaret Josephs Spoke About the Future of RHONJ

Aydin’s castmate Margaret Josephs spoke about the future of RHONJ during an August 2024 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. She said that the show “could be rebooted” completely. In addition, she speculated that Bravo could ask some cast members to return.

Josephs also said she is grateful for her time on the show. She also suggested she would not be upset if she did not return to RHONJ.

“I feel like if I go out, I go out on top,” said Josephs on the podcast episode.

RHONJ is currently on hiatus.