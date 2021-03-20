RHONJ Star Shades Andy Cohen In New Tweet

In a new tweet, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin shaded Andy Cohen.

After appearing on a March 17 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Aydin took to Twitter to interact with viewers about the episode, and snubbed Cohen in the process. One user wrote to Aydin, “My DVR also recorded WWHL w @JenniferAydin and I’m not mad, even if Andy is still condescending AF #RHONJ.” In response, Aydin wrote back, “I guess he has his favorites…and it’s definitely not me, obviously. #cantwinemall.”

I guess he has his favorites…and it’s definitely not me, obviously. #cantwinemall🤷🏻‍♀️ — Jennifer Aydin (@JenniferAydin) March 19, 2021

Many fans seemed to agree with Aydin’s sentiments, with one user writing to her, “He really doesn’t like you, it’s obvious he picks favorites. #TeamAydin.” Another wrote, “Girl be careful don’t get fired.”

This isn’t the first time that Aydin has claimed that Cohen doesn’t like her. Following the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 reunion, Aydin wrote on Twitter about Cohen, “I think it’s his job to be shady. He is, after all, the king of all housewives. And yes, I’m obviously not his favorite but that can always change- I’m spicy and an acquired taste-like tequila.”

Aydin has been a cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey since season 9.

Andy Cohen Has Dished About His Favorite ‘Housewives’ Stars Before

In the past, Cohen hasn’t been too shy about revealing who his favorite Real Housewives stars are. During an April 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen was asked which former Real Housewives star he misses the most, and his answers may surprise you.

“I’m a very nostalgic guy, so I go way back to the beginning to some Lauri Peterson, Lauri from OC,” Cohen admitted at the time, according to Bravo. “I always miss Shereé [Whitfield]. I love Shereé so much. She always makes me very happy. And Caroline Manzo. I always go back to the originals.”

During a July 2020 radio appearance, Cohen also revealed that he is a fan of a few other stars. “Karen Huger because she just did something hilarious on the cut that I’m watching,” Cohen said, as noted by Reality Blurb. “But it will change,” he explained. “I’m about to watch a cut of [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] so it will be [Lisa Rinna] in two minutes.”

Andy Cohen Recently Confirmed That He Plays a Part in Casting

Although his role in firing Real Housewives has remained relatively unknown, during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen finally revealed how much of a part he plays in casting, according to Reality Blurb. “The hiring is a collective group and the firing is a collective group. So it is a group conversation,” Cohen admitted.

Cohen continued, “It’s usually a conversation. At the end of every season, we talk to the women about what they have coming up and whether they want to come back. What they see for the future. Then we also look at the show and say, ‘How do we want to change the show?’”

READ NEXT: Leah McSweeney Speaks Out on Tinsley Mortimer Breakup