‘Real Housewives’ Star Says Her Husband Is Not a Fan of the Show

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin says her husband of 22 years, Dr. Bill Aydin, does not enjoy the Bravo series.

During the October 21 episode of “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson‘s podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Aydin, who joined the show’s cast in season 9, said, “Bill is not a fan of the show.”

“He does not want me to do it,” said Aydin in the podcast interview.

She acknowledged that her husband does not seem to mind interacting with RHONJ stars while cameras are rolling.

“That’s why I love Bill. Bill is a great plus one. Because no matter where you take Bill, he will adapt and be a team player for the heat of the moment,” said Aydin.

She stated, however, “there’s also a very serious side to him.”

“He’s a professional. He’s a medical doctor. Sometimes it does affect his business. It could affect it so, he is not a fan of the show. He doesn’t think production has done right by me. Even, like, my most vulnerable season they still found a way to make it look like I got what I deserved,” said Aydin.

Aydin made similar comments about how her husband feels about RHONJ in an August 2024 interview with OK! Magazine. According to the mother of five, “the cameras make him uncomfortable.”

“He’s a scientist, a doctor, a surgeon — he doesn’t like reality TV, but he does it for me. And when I get mad about certain behavior he has on camera, he tells me to just not include him then. He’s not a confrontational guy and he’s extremely polite and respectful,” said Aydin to the publication.

Jennifer Aydin Shared Her Thoughts About Margaret Josephs

While recording the “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast” podcast episode, Aydin said she was upset with how she was presented in RHONJ season 12, which aired in 2022. As fans are aware, Margaret Josephs revealed on-camera that Bill Aydin and a pharmaceutical representative had an affair over a decade ago during season 12.

Aydin told Gunvalson that she believed she was unfairly portrayed as a hypocrite in season 12. Aydin referenced that she had been critical of Josephs for having an affair with her now-husband, Joe Benigno, during her marriage to her first husband, Jan Josephs, who died in 2013.

“They’re showing things I said about Margaret and her infidelity and they’re actually proposing a question if I’m being a hypocrite. And there’s actually people sitting there saying, ‘Oh Jen got what she deserved. Because look how she went after Margaret,'” said Aydin on the podcast episode.

In addition, Aydin said she “criticized Margaret on things Margaret brought to the show on her own accord.” Aydin also noted that she had purposefully kept her husband’s affair a secret before Josephs brought it up.

“I never brought it up again. Never. Never in a fight, never. It literally died. I was like, ‘I will never speak about this again.’ So for Margaret to come on the show and call me a hypocrite, for not sharing a story, that wasn’t even my own to share, I felt was just a reach,” said Aydin on Gunvalson’s podcast.

During a February 2022 interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” Aydin shared why she began criticizing Josephs’ affair with Benigno on RHONJ.

“I called her out for bragging about her affair. So, things happen behind closed doors and it’s none of my business,” said Aydin during the 2022 interview. “But I would feel very hurt if my husband went around talking about how great it was cheating on me. So I think that was a trigger.”

Margaret Josephs Said Why She Brought up Bill Aydin’s Affair in 2022

While speaking to Page Six in February 2022, Josephs explained why she brought up Bill Aydin’s affair while RHONJ season 12 cameras were rolling. She said while she “adore[d] Bill,” she did not appreciate that Jennifer Aydin spoke negatively about her affair with Benigno.

“The truth is, [Bill Aydin] cannot be made to be on a pedestal and amazing and he’s the greatest. And I am the worst person ever,” said Josephs to the publication.