Jennifer Aydin Says She ‘Never‘ Wonders If Husband Bill Is Cheating on Her

Jennifer Aydin told fans she never has to worry about her husband Bill cheating on her.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star made the comment to a follower on her Instagram page following her physical altercation with Danielle Cabral on the RHONJ season finale, “When All is Said and Done.”

The fight started when Cabral denied being envious of Aydin’s lavish lifestyle. “You have 18 bathrooms, your house is empty,” Cabral told Aydin during a cast luncheon filmed at Rails Steakhouse. “I know you cry, I know you cry alone at home.”

After Cabral further taunted her by saying that her own husband, Nate, is always waiting for her at the door when she comes home, Aydin called her a “clown” and made fun of Nate’s body.

Following the episode, a commenter asked Aydin on Instagram, “Do you wonder if Bill is cheating every time he walks out the door? Danielle was right, you cry when you’re home. Pitiful 😢.”

“I never wonder- Never- he’s adamant about having each other’s location,” Aydin replied. “Do you wanna know what I cry about? That my elevator has to be repaired again. Don’t you hate it when that happens?

Jennifer Aydin Boasted About How Many Refrigerators She Has Hours After the Volatile RHONJ Finale Aired

Aydin appeared to be unbothered by the drama that took place during the RHONJ finale. Hours after the episode aired, she posted a photo of her and Teresa Giudice blowing kisses at the camera. The caption read, “We just always ‘Ha Ha- Laugh, Funny!’ Together!”

In an Instagram story posted late on August 5, Aydin filmed herself eating brownies with a glass of milk. “At first I didn’t think I had any [milk],” she said. “But then I looked in my other fridge. I got a few of them.”

“How many fridges do you have?” she asked her followers, before rattling off how many refrigerators and freezers she has in her Paramus, NJ mansion. “Nine refrigerators,” she said proudly.

Aydin has been on a bit of a boasting spree lately. In an August 2024 interview with The Daily Mail, she laughed off a question about what she’ll do if “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast is not asked to return for another season.

“For me, there’s no fear,” she told the outlet. “You know, people sit there … like, ‘Oh what if you didn’t have the show?’ I mean, I don’t know. I guess I’ll back to counting my Ferraris and all my bathrooms and go back to my fabulous life.”

Jennifer Aydin Previously Addressed Her Husband’s Affair

While Aydin is happily counting her riches these days, she previously confirmed that her husband had an affair more than a decade ago.

Rumors that Bill Aydin had an affair were addressed during RHONJ season 12 after Margaret Josephs casually slipped in that the plastic surgeon cheated with an “office manager” years prior. Aydin didn’t deny Josephs’ claim but did clarify that her husband’s affair was with a pharmaceutical rep.

Aydin later told Us Weekly that she found out about the affair when she was pregnant with her son Christian. She opted to forgive her husband and keep his secret.

“I thought nobody would ever find out,” Aydin told the outlet in 2022. “I never told anybody, Nobody knew — [not] my mother, my sister, my best friend, my cousin. Like, when I say I was taking it to the grave, I kept that secret inside. And it was very hard for me to do, and I was able to do it for the greater good of my family.”