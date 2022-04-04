Jennifer Aydin Shares Shocking Video of Husband Bill’s Ferrari Being Stolen

Jennifer Aydin revealed that her husband Bill’s car was stolen.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posted a video to her Instagram page to ask fans for help in locating her plastic surgeon husband’s red Ferrari convertible after it was taken from their Paramus, New Jersey property.

Jennifer Aydin Revealed That Bill’s Red Ferrari Was Stolen from the Garage of Their Paramus, New Jersey Home

In two posts shared on her Instagram page, Aydin revealed that her husband’s car was stolen on the night of April 3, 2022. Footage from a security video showed a thief entering the garage of the wealthy couple’s Paramus, New Jersey mansion late at night and taking the luxury red car. Aydin and her husband were out of town at the time, but the rest of their family was home.

Hours after sharing photos from a trip to Miami with her husband, Aydin posted a video message on her Instagram story to tell her followers that she had just been alerted about the theft back home.

“Bill and I just got a home call that Bill’s Ferrari was stolen from our garage,” Aydin said on her Instagram story, in a message posted just after 11 p.m. “The kids are home. My family is home. My mother is home. They somehow got in the garage and stole the Ferrari within the last hour.”

On Twitter she wrote: “Bill’s Ferrari got stolen from our garage in Paramus within the last hour and a half. Please message any info or if anyone has seen a red Ferrari California, please notify Paramus PD.”

Aydin posted the video of the theft on Instagram and asked fans to be on the lookout for the car and to contact the Paramus police department if they see the vehicle. In a second post, she revealed that her teen son, Justin, arrived home just as the robbers were leaving with the car.

“Justin pulled up right as they were leaving my house,“ she wrote. “Thank God he wasn’t there 30 seconds earlier to cross their path while in the act. Thank you God and Jesus and all my guardian angels my family is safe. Scared, but safe. Mommy and Daddy will be home tomorrow.”

Fans Have Seen the Ferrari on RHONJ

The red Ferrari is a familiar sight to RHONJ fans. During the 11th season of the Bravo reality show, the pricey car was prominently featured after Aydin got drunk at Teresa Giudice’s pool party and Bill had to carry her out to the red convertible. The mom of five narrowly avoided getting sick in her husband’s prized car.

“I didn’t throw up in the Ferrari — at first. At first, I didn’t,” Aydin revealed on the “RHONJ After Show,” per BravoTV.com. “A little bit came up, and it was on the seat belt. I actually took one for the team and threw up on myself and my Chanel bathing suit, all to avoid throwing up in the car.”

On the 12th season of RHONJ, the plastic surgeon was shown driving the car to a guys’ night out, but he quickly left the scene after some of the RHONJ husbands began attacking his wife’s character.

It’s unclear what year Aydin’s Ferrari was purchased. According to Kelly Blue Book, a 2017 Ferrari California is valued anywhere from $200-300,000.

