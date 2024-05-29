RHONJ Star Shares Update After Scary Boardwalk Incident

Jennifer Aydin is safe and sound following a scary incident that took place on a New Jersey boardwalk over the Memorial Day weekend.

In May 2024, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posted an Instagram video taken of a crowd fleeing the Seaside Heights boardwalk following an undisclosed incident. Aydin’s video was taken from the safety of an indoor location across the street. The footage showed that several police cars were on the scene as people fled the crowded boardwalk in a panic.

“This was the mayhem on the boardwalk yesterday,” Aydin captioned the clip. “We’re still unsure of what happened. But everyone in our camp is safe.”

The mom of five posted the same footage to her TikTok page with the caption, “New meaning to the Jersey Shore… #mdw #seaside #dts #jerseyshore #fypage #jersey #seasideheights.”

The Bravo star added the “Jersey Shore” theme song, “Get Crazy” by LMFAO, to the clip. Seaside Heights is the beach town where the early seasons of the MTV reality show filmed.

Aydin later posted to her Instagram story to reveal that her family opted to “stay in” for the night, even once the chaos cleared. “The kids were a little upset. We had like an at-home slumber party,” she shared.

While the footage that Aydin shared was scary, some followers used the opportunity to crack RHONJ jokes. After the Bravo star requested that fans who knew what happened post in the comments, one commenter wrote, “Whatever it was I’m sure Marge, the Fudas and Gorgas are going to blame Tre.”

“Did Theresa flip a table?” another cracked.

Others questioned why the Aydins chose to buy a beach house in Seaside Heights, especially just one block from the boardwalk. “With all your money, I don’t know why you would buy a place across from the boardwalk, I love that boardwalk on a weeknight, but I would never want to live near it. Too many trash bags,” one commenter wrote.

There Were 2 Disturbing Incidents at the Jersey Shore Over the Memorial Day Weekend 2024

The panic that Aydin witnessed took place just outside of her Seaside Heights, New Jersey beach home. According to 6ABC, police revealed that someone falsely claimed there was a gun and a possible shooting in the area. It was later determined that a group of kids caused the ruckus.

Fox News reported that real drama took place in nearby Ocean City, New Jersey when a teen was allegedly stabbed. It was reported that a 15-year-old male was stabbed by an unknown male suspect. The injured teen was transported to a local hospital.

Jennifer Aydin Went On to Have Fun Moments at the Jersey Shore After The Boardwalk Scare

While the holiday weekend didn’t start peacefully, Aydin and her husband Bill went on to have happier moments.

On May 27, Aydin posted to her Instagram stories from The Waterfront Restaurant where she and her husband went to dinner with a group of friends.

She also shared footage from a dance party on Funtown Beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey.

The RHONJ star also captioned a photo of her and her husband toasting with cocktails as they kicked off a week of celebratory events. “Starting the celebration for Bill’s birthday week #june2,” Aydin captioned the photo.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Thought ‘Real Housewives’ Star Was Done After 1 Season