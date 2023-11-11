Jennifer Aydin Has Heated Reaction Towards Fan During BravoCon

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin had an intense response to a fan at BravoCon 2023, held during the weekend of November 3. During a panel, alongside several members of her cast, a fan asked Aydin about her friendship with Teresa Giudice.

“Do you think you could crawl any further up Teresa Giudice’s a**?” inquired the audience member.

Aydin got out of her seat and told the fan she is “a good friend” to Giudice.

“First of all, let me remind you what it’s like to have a good friend. Sorry you don’t have any good friends. Good friends support each other all the time. And she supports me too,” said Aydin.

Giudice then wanted to address the fan, who had walked away. Aydin proceeded to call the audience member back over by referring to the individual as “big boy” and “big boy with the big mouth.” Giudice proceeded to tell the audience member that she and Aydin have had each other’s backs.

“I guess you don’t know what good friends do. Do you know what good friends stand for?” said Giudice.

Aydin then told the fan that she “could go.”

“It’s okay she’s a fan. She paid to be here,” continued the mother of five with a smile.

Jennifer Aydin Received Criticism for Her BravoCon Comment

According to Reality Blurb, Aydin commented on a post regarding the situation at BravoCon 2023 on Instagram. The publication reported that the RHONJ star wrote, “The whale waddled out,” in reference to the audience member who inquired about the nature of her friendship with Giudice.

Reality Blurb also reported that Aydin responded to an X user who asked her, “[W]hat you’d do if a kid called out of your daughters a ‘BIG BOY with a big mouth?’” Aydin replied, “My daughters would never start with something rude, and if they did, [they] would deserve a response- [and] they know that.”

“You can’t be rude to someone and then be shocked when they say something rude back. Actions have consequences,” continued the Bravo star.

Several RHONJ fans shared they were unhappy with Aydin’s comments about the BravoCon attendee in a November 6 thread posted on the BravoRealHousewives subreddit.

“This makes me sad. I’ve generally like Jen, but this says so much about her. Called her a ‘big man’ then a ‘whale’? Gross,” wrote a commenter.

“She’s the worst and I’m just counting down the days till her tongue finally gets her in trouble cause you know it’s coming,” added another.

“It’s really messed up for housewives to be disrespectful to fans IMO, even if they’re not fans of the housewife herself. It’s not cool to “school” them like this- save it for the show. This is just beyond. And the bodyshaming and then doubling down on bodyshaming? Disgusting,” shared a different person.

“Jen did not show any class whatsoever in her response to the person asking the question. The big boy thing rubbed me the wrong way,” chimed in a fourth Bravo fan.

Teresa Giudice Shared Her Thoughts About the Fan Interaction at BravoCon 2023

Giudice shared her thoughts about the fan interaction at the 2023 BravoCon during the November 8 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” co-hosted by Melissa Pfeister.

“The thing is I am just as much up as Jennifer’s a**, as she is mine. And I was trying to respond, Jennifer responded to [the fan], and then I was trying to respond to her but I wanted everybody to calm down, because everybody was screaming, and I wanted everyone to quiet down,” said Giudice.

The mother of four stated that Aydin requested her to respond to the fan during the panel.

“Jennifer’s like, ‘Respond back to her.’ And I was like, ‘Jennifer has my back, I have her back. That’s what true friends do. They have each others’ backs. We have trust, loyalty, and respect.’ I’m very big on that. And maybe a lot of people can’t relate to that, but we are real friends,” said Giudice.

Giudice clarified that she also had pleasant interactions with Bravo viewers at the Las Vegas fan convention.

“It was great to meet all the fans. All the love that we got was, it was really overwhelming. It was really beautiful,” said the RHONJ star.