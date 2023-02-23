RHONJ Star Didn’t Want to ‘Hurt’ Melissa Gorga by Repeating Cheating Rumor

The new season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has started airing on Bravo and there’s already plenty of drama to be had.

On the February 21, 2023, episode of Page Six’s “Reali-Tea” podcast, RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin opened up about her reasoning for repeating a rumor that she had heard about Melissa Gorga cheating on her husband Joe Gorga.

“I don’t know this to be true and the point of revealing this rumor is not to hurt Melissa,” Aydin said. “It’s to show — Margaret — everybody what her true colors are,” she said, referring to Margaret Josephs. “She is the one that is the source of this rumor.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jennifer Aydin Believes the Group Should ‘Tread Lightly’ Around Margaret Josephs

During her chat on the “Reali-Tea” podcast, Aydin stressed that Josephs has repeatedly been behind the plethora of infidelity rumors — including ones involving Aydin’s own family. Josephs former friend, Laura Marasca Jensen, has been the one outing Jospehs this time around, but, since she isn’t on the show, Aydin said that she been taking the blame.

“There is a source here. There is a source. So I say bring Laura on. Bring Laura on, have them duke it out. Like, don’t shoot the messenger here,” Aydin added. “I’m repeating something. She’s telling me things that Margaret has told her. Why is Margaret telling her these things?” Aydin wondered.

“The infidelity? Is from Margaret. The common denominator here is always Margaret. It’s not me,” Aydin said.

The mom of five went on to say that she doesn’t “believe” that the rumor is true but that she is ultimately trying to show that Josephs is the one behind the rumors, even though Aydin is consistently blamed for spreading them.

“What I’m trying to say is that we need to just tread lightly when it comes to Margaret because this is how she gossips within her circle of friends,” Aydin said.

Margaret Josephs Previously Calls Jennifer Aydin the ‘Biggest Liar’

On the February 10, 2023, episode of the “Reali-Tea” podcast, Josephs had a very different take. When asked who she thought was spreading rumors about the Gorgas, she blamed Aydin. “I know Jennifer sure as hell did,” she said.

On the February 13, 2023, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Josephs had some choice words when it came to Aydin.

“She wants to hurt me and she’s upset and she’s coming back with vengeance and you know she needs to teach me a lesson,” Josephs said, calling Aydin the “biggest liar” and the “biggest pot stirrer.”

“I didn’t know she was going to come back attacking and aggressive,” Josephs added.

As the rest of the season plays out, fans will see how things transpire amongst this friend group, which has a clear divide already. There’s Teresa Giudice’s side and there’s the Gorga side — save for Dolores Catania who to go back and forth.

And regardless who may be on whose side, it seems clear that things are going to get much worse.

READ NEXT: RHONJ Star Explains Why She Quickly Deleted a Controversial Instagram Comment