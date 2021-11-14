Fans Think Jennifer Aydin Looks Unrecognizable in New Photos

Jennifer Aydin may have had some more work done — at least, that’s what some “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans seem to think. Aydin appeared in a few new photos with her co-star and friend, Teresa Giudice, and fans couldn’t get over how different she looks.

“With my girl [Jennifer Aydin]. What I love about her is that she always has me laughing, what’s better than that,” Guidice captioned an Instagram photo of her and Aydin at Nurs-Et in New York City on November 13, 2021. While many could tell that it was Aydin in the photo, others felt that something wasn’t the same. Meanwhile, some didn’t even realize it was her.

In another photo shared by Giudice on November 12, 2021, fans had a similar reaction to Aydin’s looks, many thinking that she was “unrecognizable,” and others accusing her of having more work done to her face.

Aydin has already filmed the new season of “RHONJ,” though the women still had to do some of their confessionals, and editing is taking longer than expected as of early November. Aydin previously revealed that season 12 won’t be airing until February 2022. “I don’t know about [the] trailer, but no airing til February…Listen, it takes a long time to edit all that footage,” Aydin said during an interview with “‘RHONJ’ Obsessed” on Instagram earlier this month.

Fans will have to tune in to see if Aydin looks the same or if she looks like she’s had any more plastic surgery. Since her husband, Bill Aydin, is a plastic surgeon, she tends to go in for tweaks here and there — and she’s usually pretty honest about it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Thought Aydin Looked ‘Unrecognizable’

On November 12, 2021, Aydin posed for a photo with her “RHOBH” co-stars, Giudice and Dolores Catania. “With my beautiful friends,” Giudice captioned the post, adding some heart emoji. It didn’t take long for fans to fill up the comments section, many noting that Aydin looked different.

“Jennifer is almost unrecognizable,” wrote one Instagram user.

“OMG. I literally just said the same! What did she have done?” added another.

“What’s up with Jennifer’s face …. Way [too] much,” a third person wrote.

“Ahhh the surgery ladies… I think they look a little familiar,” added another, commenting on all three of the women’s ever-changing looks.

One fan suggested that Aydin had work done to her nose and to her chin.

Aydin Was Accused of Having More Work Done

During a night out on the town, Giudice shared a pic of her and Aydin at a dinner table. The two women enjoyed a double date with their respective significant others, and, judging by other photos that were shared, it looks like they all had a really nice time. Nevertheless, fans commented on Aydin’s changing face.

“I would have never guessed that this was Jennifer. Must have had additional surgeries,” one person commented on the photo.

“WTH did Jennifer do,” added another.

“Jennifer has had way too much work done……Took me a minute to realize it was Jennifer…..too much!!!” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Omg unrecognizable sorry,” a fourth commented.

“That’s not Jennifer. WTF is that,” another comment read.

