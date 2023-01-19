Jennifer Aydin Comments on What’s Real on RHONJ

Jennifer Aydin revealed that “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is the real deal.

On her Instagram story in January 2023, the Bravo star answered a series of fan questions about the long-running reality show, which is set to debut its 13th season, and she shut down speculation on whether the show is scripted and if she’s riding on co-star Teresa Giudice’s coattails.

Jennifer Aydin Said RHONJ Is Not Scripted at All

On January 9, 2023, Aydin told fans to ask her questions and she posted her responses. One fan asked her, “Is the show scripted in any way?”

“Just the restaurants and shops we go into are all pre-approved, but the content??? That’s all us #TheDramaIsReal,” Aydin replied.

Another fan asked if any designers send her free bags and shoes to wear on the show.

“Not only is it NOT free, but I pay full price,” Aydin revealed. “I do not get any designers for free, ever! Not even a discount! (Sorry to all who ask me for my ‘extra’ Chanels that I get for free—I don’t) And yes, people have asked.”

Another fan asked Aydin if she has any storyline without Teresa Giudice. Aydin did not hold back with her lengthy response.

“Yes,” she wrote. “My season 1: setting up my brother’s marriage. My season 2: encouraging my mother to acknowledge her other son’s sexuality. My Season 3: my conflict with my mother by having my dad live with me. My season 4: Sharing a painful story of infidelity.”

“I only named one storyline for each season because I don’t have enough space,” the RHONJ star added. “No shade, but have you ever watched the show?” Aydin also asked the follower.

When another fan asked Aydin if she realizes she is actually Margaret Josephs’ storyline, she replied, “Yes” and added a bashful laughing emoji.

In the 12th season of RHONJ, Josephs famously blabbed Aydin’s personal business by saying “everyone” knew that her plastic surgeon husband, Bill, had an affair with a co-worker 10 years ago.

Past RHONJ Stars Have Called the Show ‘Fake’

While Aydin said RHONJ is real, not everyone agrees. Former cast member Amber Marchese was only on the show for one season, but she had a lot to say about the experience during a March, 2020 interview on the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast.

“[It’s] the fakest universe that ever existed,” she said of the Bravo franchise. “It’s so difficult to be yourself on that show because you’re put in these certain circumstances that you would never be in, right? …It was the fakest, realist world/alternate universe that ever existed.”

.And in December 2022, former RHONJ “friend” Kim DePaolo told the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast that much of what viewers have seen between siblings Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has been “fake.”

“That stuff you’ve been watching is all bulls***,” she said of past seasons.

After noting that the siblings are now estranged, she said the new season will be “the truth.” “The other seasons were fake,” DePaola claimed. “A lot of the things that she (Tre) was doing was fake. Now it’s gonna be real.”

