Jennifer Aydin Claims Co-Star Made Rude Comment About Her Kids In Cut RHONJ Scene

Jennifer Aydin shared new details about her fights with Danielle Cabral during the 14th season of “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Cabral and Aydin had two physical altercations while filming the Bravo reality show. The first one, which took place at Teresa Giudice’s “Tipsy in Tulum”-themed party, resulted in a temporary suspension from filming for the two women. The second altercation took place during a finale luncheon filmed at Rails Steakhouse after Aydin made fun of Cabral’s husband Nate’s “man boobs.”

But in post-show social media commentary, Aydin claimed that viewers did not see everything that went down, including an alleged comment Cabral made about her five children.

Jennifer Aydin Alleged Danielle Cabral Called Her Children ‘Whack Job Kids’

In the RHONJ season 14 finale, Giudice’s husband, Louie Ruelas, made a controversial comment about Margaret Josephs’ adult son. “I hope her [expletive] son suffers the way I suffered, the way other people in our family have suffered with a woman like that,” Ruelas said of Josephs.

Ruelas was hit with backlash for his dark comment. Bravo host Andy Cohen spoke out on the “Garbage World” podcast to say Ruelas’ remark about Josephs’ son was the “darkest moment” of the RHONJ finale.

Ruelas soon apologized for his rant after the episode aired and noted that no one’s child should ever be brought into the cast’s issues.

But according to Aydin, Cabral made a comment about her kids during filming, too. The mom of five made her statement in response to a clip of Cabral saying she regretted “not killing” Aydin during their fight.

“Such a double standard!” Aydin wrote in the comment section of the clip posted by the JR-Bravo Addict fan account. “Let’s see if people are as angry about her words as they are about Louie’s! She also said in a confessional that she hopes my family ‘gets everything they deserve’ BTW- We Do! Everyday, Salty! But no one seemed to care about that either,” Aydin wrote.

She added, “Also, at the finale she said, ‘you and your whack job kids’ but they cut that out – of course!”

Jennifer Aydin Said Bravo Cut Out Something Danielle Cabral Said About Her Husband

Both Aydin and Cabral have been criticized for their behavior during the finale dinner at Rails. In the finale episode titled “When All is Said and Done,” Aydin taunted Cabral by calling her a “clown” and saying her “husband’s got the man boobs” before Cabral lunged over the table at her.

But Aydin has claimed Cabral provoked the incident.

In another comment on the JR – Bravo Addict fan page, Aydin alleged that Cabral said something about her husband Bill that didn’t air on the Bravo reality show.

“How convenient that they cut out what she said about my husband first, triggering me to say that about her husband,” Aydin wrote on August 5, 2024. “Everyone there heard her, and they all told her she should’ve never mentioned my husband first. But since you didn’t see that, figured I’d share.”

On August 17, Cabral appeared onstage during pal Joe Gorga’s comedy show at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In a video posted by @allabouttrhousewives fan account, she said her altercations with Aydin were in “self-defense.” She also laughed off the drama and said the fights were “even better” when she watched them back on TV.

