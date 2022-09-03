RHONJ Star Shares New Development About Daughter’s Career Path

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin has a new update on her 9-year-old daughter, Olivia.

During an August 30 appearance on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Aydin revealed that her daughter has decided that she wants to be a “love therapist” when she grows up. During last season’s RHONJ, Margaret Josephs revealed that Aydin’s husband, Bill Aydin, had an affair with a pharmaceutical representative nearly a decade ago. This turned out to be true, and since it was aired on the show, Aydin’s young children found out about it.

“I do think it affected my kids, and this is something that my kids now will always know, this is not anything that I can keep from them, ever,” Aydin said of last season’s exposed rumor. “So of course, there are times when I struggle with that.

Aydin continued, “My youngest daughter, if you see her on my [Instagram] stories, she’s very animated, she loves to sing and dance, she just wanted to always grow up being on stage. And you know, recently, she’s changed her tune, and she wants to be a love therapist. She wants to be a love therapist so that she can help couples work through their relationships even when they’re still in love. This is her vernacular. So, when I hear something like that, as proud as I should be of her for wanting to have such an amazing career, there’s part of me that has sadness in that.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere sometime this winter on Bravo.

Aydin Didn’t Tell Anyone About the Affair Before Josephs Exposed It

While speaking with People in February 2022, Aydin admitted that when the affair happened all those years ago, she didn’t tell anyone else about it, and wasn’t planning to do so at all.

“It was supposed to be in the vault and never brought up again,” Aydin said at the time. “When I say I told nobody, I didn’t tell my mother, I didn’t tell my sister, I didn’t tell my best friend.”

Aydin continued, “I didn’t want anybody to see any type of red flag. So I just went through the motions and put on a brave face and did everything I thought a good wife and mother was supposed to do while being crushed inside ultimately.”

One RHONJ Star Said That She Had Heard About the Rumors Before

Even though Josephs exposed the affair on last season’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Melissa Gorga said that she had heard the rumors “for years.”

“I feel like people were talking about this for years,” Gorga told Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast in February 2022. “But we were all very good people and even though, you know, she was saying what she was saying about other people’s marriages and she was really pinning Margaret [Josephs] up against a wall with saying she was a cheater, and she left her husband. It took everything in Margaret not to always say like, ‘OK, so what’s Bill?’ and I think finally it just came out and here we are.”

