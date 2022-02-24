Jennifer Aydin on Dolores Catania: ‘Maybe I Don’t Need Your Friendship’

Jennifer Aydin of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame shared her feelings about her castmate, Dolores Catania, during a February 2022 interview with Access Hollywood’s Nightcap, as reported by Page Six.

During her Access Hollywood’s Nightcap appearance, the 44-year-old referenced that Catania argued with Jackie Goldschneider for asserting that she is closer to Margaret Josephs in “RHONJ” season 12, episode 3. As fans are aware, Josephs revealed that Jennifer’s husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, had an affair a decade ago during the season 12 premiere. While Catania initially showed her support towards Jennifer, she eventually stated that she understood why Josephs shared the secret of Bill’s infidelity.

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s Nightcap, Jennifer asserted she does not have a problem that Catania is “better friends with Margaret than [her].” She noted, however, that she has re-evaluated how the 51-year-old has interacted with her.

“If that is the friendship you’re going to give me then maybe I don’t need your friendship. And it’s okay, we’re cool,” said Jennifer.

The mother of five went on to say that she did not appreciate how Catania has spoken about her during confessional interviews on “RHONJ.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever said anything negative about her in my confessionals. I can’t say the same for her about me what she said in her confessionals about me and that’s been something I’ve struggled with through the years but she told me something once and I’ll never forget it. She told me, ‘Jennifer, when people show you who they are, believe them,’” stated Jennifer.

The Bravo star then shared that Catania “claims to defend [her].”

“She does in real life, she really does defend me. And like I love her. And I thought, ‘She loves me in real life, and sometimes is a jerk to me on the show.’ But now I’m starting to realize that maybe she doesn’t like me and just appeases me for the show. So I don’t know where we stand. I just know some of the things I saw were really hurtful. Hopefully, we can try and work it out at the reunion,” stated the reality television personality.

Jennifer Aydin Spoke About Her Husband’s Affair

During a February 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Jennifer revealed that she wishes she had not confirmed her husband’s affair. She explained following the revelation that Bill had cheated, her in-laws and her children have been “very upset.” The mother of five then stated that she and her husband are currently in a good place.

“We ultimately have a happy ending. I’m not going to let anybody ruin my happiness,” asserted Jennifer.

During her Access Hollywood’s Nightcap interview, the Bravo star shared how Bill has handled his affair being made public. She explained that she believes he has been feeling guilty.

“He is living the guilt of me having to endure this publicly and you know, he’s been really trying, really trying to make it romantic. And you know, like I’m a woman, so of course, I’m going to welcome those gestures,” shared the reality television personality.

Dolores Catania Discussed Dr. Bill Aydin During a February 2022 Interview

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2022, Catania revealed that she was unaware of Bill’s infidelity until Josephs brought it up. She noted that while the plastic surgeon’s affair was shocking, she did not judge him for his indiscretion.

“These types of things don’t surprise me with anyone. You know, it’s human nature that these happen. So I’m not judging anyone for them,” said Catania.

READ NEXT: Former RHOC Star Jeana Keough’s Son Shane Looks So Different