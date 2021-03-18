Jennifer Aydin Reacts to Seeing Herself Drunk at Pool Party

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin opened up about her heavy drinking that was seen on the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show. At a cast pool party at Teresa Giudice’s house, Aydin went overboard drinking shots while playing tequila pong. She became so drunk that she fell over on the patio and had to be carried out of the party.

When asked why she drank so many shots, Aydin told Watch What Happens Live host Andy that she’s an “overachiever.” The mom of five also laughed off concerns about her drinking, telling Cohen, “If you’ve seen any of that footage that sh-t was hilarious! It was funny.” She also said her drunken performance was “better” than her husband’s last season.

Jennifer Aydin Said Her Drunken Scenes Were ‘Hysterical’ & She Wishes More Had Been Caught on Camera

Although she was slurring her words and was unable to stand up on her own, Aydin said watching her tequila pong fallout was one of the funniest things she’s ever seen. She told ET Online that she doesn’t remember any of what happened after she got into the pool to play the party game.

“The only thing after that I remember is what I thought of as at the time, was an out-of-body experience,” she said. “But I know now that they were just carrying me, and I was just witnessing the sky move. I know now that I was being carried to the car, but at the time I just thought I was having an out-of-body experience.”

She added that seeing it back was “hysterical.”

“I threw up that night, like, four times,” Aydin told the outlet. “And the first time I threw up was when [my husband] Bill had pulled out of [Teresa’s] house, I threw up on the side of the road and [Margaret Josephs] told me how she was driving past me. And she’s like, ‘Oh my God, I felt so bad. You were throwing up on the side of the car,’ and my first instinct was, did you get it on camera? ‘No, I thought about it, but I didn’t want to do it to you.’ And I was like, no b—h, that is TV gold, honey! You get it on camera and let’s show everybody!”

She added that her “only” regret about the pool party was that she didn’t get a spray tan beforehand. “I would have appreciated some tan legs and butt crack looks, but yeah, live and learn!” Aydin laughed.

Jennifer Aydin Insists She Does Not Have a Drinking Problem

Aydin also shot down speculation that she drinks to “numb” the pain of her family situation. While she admitted she was “stressed out” this season due to the shutdown of her family’s jewelry store business and the marital drama with her parents John and Josephine, during filming, she emphasized that her drinking was more about just having fun.

“If I want to let loose and have a good time, last time I checked, I was 21 and over. Thanks!” Aydin told ET.

In a previous interview with Us Weekly, Aydin admitted that her drinking this season came after she hadn’t socialized in a long time.

“I hadn’t been socializing in months, so [my] tolerance was non-existent before — like, it’s below zero,” she explained. ‘I don’t know how many drinks it takes to get to the center of a lollipop, OK? I don’t, so excuse me if I get a little excessive and get turned up because I don’t know what my limits are.”

While some fans were worried about Aydin’s drinking after seeing footage of the pool party teased in the RHOBJ Season 11 trailer, she shut down speculation that she has a serious drinking problem.

“I’m not an alcoholic,” Aydin said. “I just like to have a good time.”

