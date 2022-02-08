Jennifer Aydin Reveals Why She Quit Drinking On RHONJ

Jennifer Aydin is already is already making headlines for her plastic surgery and for hiding her husband Bill’s extramarital affair, but the “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” probably won’t be seen in faceplant mode this season.

The mom of five revealed that after seeing her drunken behavior last year on the Bravo reality show, she has vowed off drinking for season 12.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jennifer Aydin Admitted She Does Not Know Her ‘Limit’ With Alcohol

In an interview with People, Aydin confirmed that she quit drinking while filming season 12 of RHONJ. She told the outlet that she has never been a “big drinker” to begin with.

“It’s just that when I do drink, I don’t know my limits, obviously,” Aydin explained. “And sometimes, it catches stuff with me before I notice. That’s just because I don’t drink excessively enough to know where my limit is. I don’t know how many licks it takes to get to the center of this girl, we got to find out.”

The 44-year-old reality star recounted her experience of getting black-out drunk at Teresa Giudice’s pool party last season, and how her husband Bill how to carry her out to their Ferrari.

“When I got drunk at Teresa’s party, I had never been drunk like that in my life,” Aydin recalled. “I mean, I think I had alcohol poisoning. I was shaking till two o’clock in the morning, in the fetal position, begging Bill to make it stop.”

Jennifer Aydin Has Insisted That She Does Not Have a Drinking Problem

While she said she loves “fun drunk Jennifer,” Aydin previously told Us Weekly that her darker drunkenness occurred due to the fact that she had been dealing with family problems and the effects of the COVID-19 quarantine when she filmed the pool party with the RHONJ cast last season.

“It’s not even that I was drinking more,” she said. “You have to understand, I’m a social drinker. I hadn’t been socializing in months, so [my] tolerance was non-existent before — like, it’s below zero. I don’t know how many drinks it takes to get to the center of a lollipop, OK? I don’t, so excuse me if I get a little excessive and get turned up because I don’t know what my limits are.”

“I’m not an alcoholic,” Aydin added. “I just like to have a good time.”

Aydin also told OK magazine that she only drinks during social events and that during the pandemic “there were none.” So when she did finally get out, she didn’t realize how quickly the alcohol would affect her. But Aydin was adamant that she does not have a problem.

“When we did start socializing and social drinking, it’s like somebody who hasn’t drank in a long time and now all of a sudden they are,” she explained. ‘I don’t know my limits or how fast the alcohol is going to affect me. It crept up on me at times. Maybe I jumped in headfirst, but I think it’s amusing how people think I may have a drinking problem — I don’t. “

READ NEXT: Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Current Status of Her Marriage